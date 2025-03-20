Many at Vicarage Road may have thought disaster had struck when Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann was ruled out for three months with an ankle injury at the turn of the year, but in many ways it has proven to be a blessing in disguise for the Hornets.

The absent Austrian is set to be back in training this month, but will find his spot between the sticks under threat when he is fit enough to return to first-team action, with Egil Selvik proving to be a trust pair of hands since his arrival in January.

Like so many before him, the Norwegian arrived at the club from Udinese a matter of weeks ago, and has thrived after being thrust into the limelight since his arrival into Hertfordshire.

A short-term setback could result in the Hornets piecing together a long-term succession plan for their last line of defence, with four clean sheets in his first eight matches for the club proving his quality.

Daniel Bachmann injury could prove to be unfortunate blessing in disguise for Watford

Bachmann had established himself as Watford number one over the past few seasons, with over 120 appearances for a side that he also captains, given his senior role within the squad.

While proving to be a decent shot-stopper, the 30-year-old’s adventurous side could often get the better of him, with regular meanders outside of his penalty area leaving hearts in mouths more regular than Hornets supporters will have liked.

While there is no doubting his commitment to the cause - with a five-year contract signed in 2023 testament to that - there has always been a lingering doubt over the goalkeeper’s performances when he throws in the odd clanger.

The introduction of Selvik has proven there is life after Bachmann, and the competition for the number one spot is going to be tougher than ever once the Austrian is back to full fitness, with Jonathan Bond filling in as third-choice.

Both glovesman have proven they are capable of performing to a high standard when given the opportunity to do so, leaving Tom Cleverley with a tough decision to make when the time comes.

Egil Selvik's Watford Championship stats (As per FBRef) Appearances 8 Clean sheets 4 Goals conceded 9 Save % 72.7% As of 20/3/25

Does he stick with the tried-and-tested loyal servant to the club, or continue with the new kid on the block, who is stepping up to plate and raising standards as a result?

Egil Selvik performances have been impressive after Watford, Udinese switch

Selvik was an Udinese player for just three weeks in January, as he moved to Italy from Haugesund in his homeland, before making the oft-frequented move to Vicarage Road from the Pozzo family’s other plaything.

Having been thrown into the mix for the Hornets’ 2-2 draw with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, producing a number of saves to earn his side a point on Wearside.

A 4-0 trouncing from Leeds United only added to his baptism of fire in the second tier, before the Norwegian started to impose himself on his new surroundings with three straight clean sheets against Middlesbrough, Luton Town and Stoke City.

Another shutout was earned in a 1-0 win over Swansea City last week, with the new arrival evidently growing in confidence with every game he plays, and the underlying numbers proving what a valuable asset Watford have on their hands.

A save percentage of 72.7% dwarfs that of Bachmann (67.8%) and Bond (67.4%) this season, while a return of 1.13 goals conceded per 90 is still better than his teammates, despite that heavy defeat at Elland Road.

Delving further into the numbers, and the Norwegian has kept out 2.1 more goals than expected of him this season, with sharp reflexes and expert positioning helping him keep the opposition at bay.

It will be a fascinating scenario that pans out when both ‘keepers are fit and firing after the international break, with Selvik more than making a case for himself over the past few weeks while donning the gloves.