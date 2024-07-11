Tom Cleverley is set to undertake a busy summer in his first transfer window as Watford boss.

The ex-Hornets midfielder was only named as the next man to take the job at Vicarage Road in March before ending the 2023/24 campaign six points clear of the relegation zone with a 15th-placed finish, spelling significant work across the entirety of the summer transfer window.

Jonathan Bond, Rocco Vata, and Moussa Sissoko have all been signed as of late, but there will undoubtedly need to be further additions if Watford are to truly build upon last season's disappointing league finish. There's been no shortage of transfer chatter though, and as such, Football League World has rounded up the latest updates at Vicarage Road.

Watford register surprise transfer interest in Luton Town's Joe Taylor

As per a report from Football Insider, Watford are eyeing a potential swoop for Luton Town's Joe Taylor. The 21-year-old frontman is set to be a hot property this summer after enjoying a goal-laden 2023/24 campaign on loan with both Colchester United and Lincoln City, and the Hornets are interested in his services despite their fierce rivalry with Luton.

Joe Taylor's 23/24 stats, as per FotMob Club Appearances Goals Assists Colchester United 27 12 2 Lincoln City 19 10 3 Total 46 22 5

It's yet to be seen just how much of an impact that could play in proceedings or whether Luton, who were instantly relegated from the Premier League last term, will be keen to reward Taylor with first-team opportunities at Kenilworth Road. Nonetheless, Watford's interest is certainly worth monitoring across the coming weeks.

Watford eye 15-goal striker from Atlético Madrid

The Hornets' striker search is clearly little secret, with Spanish outlet Relevo linking them to Atlético Madrid prospect Carlos Martin.

The report doesn't clarify whether Watford's pursuit pertains to a permanent or loan deal for Martin, who has previously appeared for Diego Simeone's first-team and returned an impressive haul of 15 goals from 40 LaLiga2 outings on loan with CD Mirandes last term.

Just like Taylor, the Spanish striker would represent an exciting capture with significant potential upside for Watford and supporters should be impressed by their recent recruitment direction.

Moussa Sissoko seals Watford transfer return

Meanwhile, Sissoko has already signed on the dotted line for the second time, having previously spent a season with Watford in the Premier League prior to returning following two years in his native France with FC Nantes.

The French midfielder signs on a free transfer and a two-year deal and has already earned glowing appraisal from Cleverley, whom he played alongside in midfield during their 2021/22 top-flight campaign.

Speaking to Watford's official website, Cleverley said of the 34-year-old: "It’s a statement signing, I think it shows you the ambition that myself and the club have got moving forward. He brings a real powerhouse to the middle of the pitch, he’s a consistent performer.

"Even though he’s older he’s one of those players who still wants to learn, he’ll be coachable. He’ll be one of our eyes and ears when trying to carry out our gameplan to win us football matches.

"He’s a key figure, someone I was pushing for us to bring in and I’m delighted that it’s happened.

"When someone comes in with more than 70 caps for France and the Champions League final, he’s someone I think the young players will respect."

Related Watford, Moussa Sissoko transfer reunion could be a stroke of genius from Tom Cleverley - View The Hornets look to be closing in on the return of Moussa Sissoko, and despite his age, there could be a lot of benefits about the Frenchman in 2024

Carlton Palmer warns Yaser Asprilla about Arsenal/Everton opportunities

On the other hand, 20-year-old Yaser Asprilla is one player touted to potentially move through the Watford exit door this summer following an impressive individual season, where he scored six times and made a further eight assists. The Colombian playmaker is reportedly valued at £15m amid interest from Premier League duo Arsenal and Everton.

With that in mind, pundit Carlton Palmer exclusively revealed his thoughts on the logical next destination for Asprilla to FLW and warned the youngster to ensure he gets enough minutes.

"Watford have come out and said they have no intention of selling Asprilla, but should he decide to move on then Watford are going to have a problem and won’t stand in his way," Palmer said.

"The fee that’s been mooted is about £15 million. So, for a 20-year-old who is quite versatile, and obviously the possibility to move to a Premier League club with the likes of Arsenal, you’re talking about Champions League football. Of course your head is going to be turned.

"Now, the one thing about Asprilla, and I’ve always said this about young players, it’s about playing regular first team football.

"Would he get that at Arsenal? I don’t think so, and [would] possibly be loaned out again, but the opportunity of going to Everton and playing would be a more appealing option for the player."