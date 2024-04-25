Joao Pedro and Heurelho Gomes have given their response to the latest developments at Watford.

Tom Cleverley was officially confirmed as the permanent manager of the Hornets on Wednesday evening.

The 34-year-old had initially been placed in the role on an interim basis following the dismissal of Valerien Ismael.

He has overseen seven games in charge of Watford during that time, winning one, drawing five and losing one.

This is Cleverley’s first role in management, having retired from his playing career at the end of the previous campaign.

Tom Cleverley's Watford record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 7 1 5 1 14.29

Watford reaction to Tom Cleverley appointment

A number of people have issued their response to the news surrounding Cleverley’s appointment as the permanent manager at Vicarage Road.

This includes former teammates Pedro and Gomes, with Pedro playing with the ex-midfielder from 2020 to 2023.

“Congrats,” wrote Pedro, via Instagram

Gomes also gave his reaction to the news, with the 43-year-old having spent six years with Watford from 2014 to 2020.

The goalkeeper was a key part of the side when Cleverley joined the club from Everton in 2017.

“Amazing! Top pro and person, congrats my friend,” added Gomes.

Cleverley enjoyed an initial loan stint at Watford in 2017, his second time joining the club after a loan move in 2010 during his time at Manchester United.

The second loan spell led to a permanent move in the summer of 2017, with the midfielder going on to play for the Hornets until the end of his career in 2023.

He made 137 league appearances for Watford during his second stint with the club, and featured regularly in the side in the Premier League and in the Championship (all stats from Fbref).

Cleverley retired in the summer of 2023 after struggling for game time due to injuries in the prior campaign, playing just four times in the league that term.

Watford's hopes for Cleverely

Related Watford FC eye up Yaser Asprilla repeat with move for Colombian star The Hornets are said to have agreed a deal to bring Colombian star Elan Ricardo to the club from La Equidad

Cleverley will now be hoping to lead Watford to a successful promotion push next year after a disappointing season on the pitch for the club.

Ismael was unable to earn consistent results, and was dismissed from his position as manager in March, having joined the Hornets in the summer.

While Cleverley only oversaw one win in his interim spell as manager, his side kept four clean sheets and only lost once despite playing against five of the top seven.

His first game in charge as permanent manager will come this weekend against Sunderland, with the final game of the campaign coming a week later against Middlesbrough.

Cleverley appointment is a gamble by Watford

Cleverley has done well as interim manager, but that doesn’t necessarily guarantee that he will be the right man to bring the club forward long-term.

Cleverley has no experience with player recruitment, which is a challenge he will now have to deal with quite quickly with the summer window fast approaching.

Pre-season will also be a big learning curve for him as a coach.

This is a big gamble by Watford as they could have pursued a more experienced option, but if he does have what it takes at this level then it could yet prove an inspired decision.