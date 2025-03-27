This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Watford's season has been something of a false hope with the Hornets never quite able to bridge the gap between themselves and the play-offs.

At times, they have looked like contenders, but inconsistency has plagued their campaign. Victories have been offset by defeats, leaving them five points adrift of the top six with just eight games remaining.

While this gap is not insurmountable, their struggles with stringing together wins and poor away form make closing it a significant challenge in the final fixtures of the campaign.

One unusual aspect of Watford’s season has been owner Gino Pozzo’s decision to stick with Tom Cleverley as head coach. The Hornets have become synonymous with a revolving-door managerial approach, yet Pozzo appears willing to give the young coach time to shape the squad.

This stability could be crucial as they approach the upcoming transfer window. A successful summer of recruitment could provide the missing pieces needed to bridge the gap and position them as strong contenders for a play-off push or even promotion next year.

Imran Louza and Giorgi Chakvetadze prediction issued

To get a Vicarage Road point of view on what to expect from the upcoming transfer window, Football League World spoke to their Watford pundit, Justin Beattie, who provided FLW with two transfer predictions for this summer.

"I would be very surprised to see Giorgi Chakvetadze remain with us," said Beattie.

"I know there has been some interest from Premier League clubs. He has rightly been touted as our best player, and I think he has proven himself to be a real threat going forward.

"There are possibly a couple of aspects of his game missing - the final killer ball or pass after doing all the hard work - but, as many have said before, if he had that already, he wouldn't be playing for Watford. So, I would expect to see Giorgi Chakvetadze sold."

Speaking about his second prediction, the Hornets supporter said: "I would expect Imran Louza to be sold, which is a shame because, over the past season, he has become the player we all hoped he would.

"Having been with us for several seasons and going out on loan a couple of times, he never really became the player we thought he might. But, this past season, he has been brilliant, and I imagine plenty of clubs have been keeping an eye on him.

"Those are two players I expect to leave in the summer, and they would go with our best wishes, having been the standout players of the 2024–25 season."

Imran Louza and Giorgi Chakvetadze - Watford's stars of 24-25

As alluded to by Beattie, both Louza and Chakvetadze have been the stars of 2024-25, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see them drawing interest in the summer.

The former has been a commanding presence at the base of the midfield, with the majority of his passing statistics ranking in the top 15% for central midfielders.

Meanwhile, the Georgian international has been the standout player in Cleverley's frontline, contributing two goals and six assists in 37 appearances. In truth, his performances have deserved better numbers, with his teammates failing to convert enough of the 70 chances he has created this season.

Giorgi Chakvetadze 2024-25 as of 26/03/25 Appearances 37 Goals 2 Assists 6 Expected Assists 7.03 Chances Created 70 Successful Dribbles 64

As exclusively revealed by FLW, the left-winger was of interest to Leicester City, Wolves and Everton in January and while nothing came to fruition, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him move on this summer.

Of course, the advantage for the Hornets is that both players are tied to long-term contracts, with Louza's running until 2028 and Chakvetadze’s recently extended until 2029. This allows the club to take a firm stance on their retention and demand substantial fees should they choose to sell.