Watford have been handed a boost ahead of the end-of-season run-in with the return of Kwadwo Baah from injury.

The midfielder had been sidelined since mid-January, limiting Hornets boss Tom Cleverley for the last two months.

However, the Watford head coach confirmed that Baah had returned from injury and was set to play a big role this weekend, when the Hornets face Plymouth Argyle.

Kwadwo Baah set to play “significant part” for Watford against Plymouth Argyle

Having to wait three years to make his senior Watford debut, Kwadwo Baah has been somewhat of a revelation for the Hornets this term.

Baah has missed the last 10 games of Watford’s Championship campaign, a run where the Hornets won just three times.

With Cleverley’s charges sat 10th in the Championship table with eight games to go, Watford know they must overhaul a five-point gap to West Bromwich Albion, who occupy the final play-off spot of sixth.

It is hoped that Baah’s return from a thigh injury sustained against Preston North End will serve as a shot of impetus to Watford’s play-off push.

Kwadwo Baah's 24/25 Championship stats for Watford, as per FotMob Appearances 25 Starts 15 Minutes played 1416 Goals 4 xG 3.04 Assists 3 xA 1.69 Chances created 11 Successful dribbles 33 Touches in opposition box 104 Fouls won 26 Penalties awarded 2

Watford welcome relegation battlers Plymouth Argyle to Hertfordshire at the weekend, with Cleverley stating Baah will return to have an influence on proceedings at Vicarage Road.

However, the Hornets coach did urge caution with the 22-year-old's return from injury.

During his pre-match press conference Cleverley stated: "“KB (Baah) is ready.

"When someone has had two months, or two-and-a-half months out, I have to be careful that I don't go bang.

"He is ready to play a significant part on Saturday which is a huge boost to us all.

“Kwadwo is someone that turns a lot of our control and possession into goalscoring opportunities.

“He is that player who can produce something in a one-v-one moment which is maybe what we have been missing recently.

“We are a team at the minute that is getting the ball into the final third so much with a lot of control and ease. Why are we not turning that into key moments - it sometimes is just simply personnel.

“We have got a lot of midfielders on the pitch at the minute, and Kwadwo is that player to dominate someone in a one-v-one, and create a spark.”

Kwadwo Baah looking to bounce back from injury to continue breakthrough Watford season

Prior to his injury, Baah had been enjoying a breakthrough season at Vicarage Road following loan spells with Fortuna Dusseldorf in the German second tier and Burton Albion in League One.

In 25 Championship appearances, Baah has contributed four goals and three assists to Watford’s campaign, a return made all-the-more impressive by the fact that Baah has only made 15 starts in the league this term.

Released by Crystal Palace’s academy and finding himself in non-league, Baah has had to work his way back up the footballing pyramid.

Watford fended off interest from Manchester City to sign Baah from Rochdale in 2021, paying £125,000 to make the winger their first signing ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Baah is clearly highly rated at Vicarage Road, with the Hornets handing the winger a new contract in October, tying the German youth international’s future to Watford until the end of the 2028/29 campaign.

Before making four appearances and scoring two goals for Germany’s under-19s, Baah was also capped by England at under-18 level.

The winger remains eligible for both countries, having been born in Germany but raised in England.

Whilst predominantly used as a right-winger by Cleverley, Baah has been deployed as a striker, and previously played on the left-hand flank during loan spells away from Watford.