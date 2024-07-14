Watford will be targeting a much improved season for 2024-25 and Tom Cleverley will know that this transfer window could play a role in their placing.

This summer could prove pivotal then, as the Hornets look to retain some key players who have displayed their importance to the club over the past few years.

Whether it be future value or performances, each player will have an aspect that will determine their worth to that club.

So, with this in mind, at Football League World we have identified two players that Watford must aim to keep before the window slams shut on the 30th of August.

Related "A poor signing" - Watford urged to U-turn on imminent transfer swoop for 34-year-old The Hornets are interested in bringing Sissoko back to Vicarage Road, but not everyone is enthused about his seemingly likely return

2 Giorgi Chakvetadze

Georgian midfielder Giorgi Chakvetadze turned his loan move at Vicarage Road from Gent into a permanent one in the January transfer window.

The international has yet to provide an abundance of goal contributions but has displayed his superb dribbling ability and ball retention, which is similar to that of national team compatriot, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

And based on his performances for Georgia, it would seem that it is just a matter of time until the statistic-based side of his game bursts into life for Watford.

In 29 international games, he has managed a resounding 16 goal contributions, and he was superb in their final group game against Portugal at EURO 2024, where the Eastern European outfit won 2-0.

Of course, these performances may attract interest, but having only been a Watford player for a year, you feel it shouldn't be too difficult for them to keep him. In addition, his contract runs until 2027, so any fee proposed would have to be a substantial one.

At 24 years of age, there is a feeling that Chakvetadze could be a real asset in the coming years for Watford.

Whilst he will have to multiply his goal contributions, any improvement that the Hornets make this season could be down to some brilliant performances from their Georgian starlet.

1 Wesley Hoedt

The second player Watford should snub any advances for this summer is Wesley Hoedt.

The centre-back, who is currently club captain, was signed in January 2023 as part of a deal with Anderlecht and has been a dominant force ever since his arrival. Last season, he earned Watford's Player of the Season award as well as Goal of the Season for his stunning strike against Hull City.

These awards were certainly warranted by his performances last campaign, which placed him among some of the best centre-backs in the Championship.

Averaging 7.24 on FotMob's rating system, he won 285 duels, 61 tackles, 165 aerial duels and made 275 recoveries, as he proved why he has played in some of Europe's top divisions when he was a few years younger.

Wesley Hoedt's 23/24 Championship Stats Total Average Rating 7.28 Matches Played 44 Goals 3 Assists 3 Clean Sheets 13 Interceptions per Game 1.8 Tackles per Game 2.0 Balls Recovered per Game 6.1 Clearances per Game 4.5 Duels Won per Game 6.5 All stats as per Sofascore

At the age of 31, Hoedt is not on the younger side of his career, but the experience he brings to this Watford side is undeniable.

Cleverley will be all too wary of this and will understand that if Watford are to do well next season, then a strong defensive approach must be achieved.

With a year remaining on his contract, Hoedt may attract transfer offers from clubs in Europe, and given his age, the transfer fee would likely not be anything too substantial, so Watford must turn down any approaches that are made as it wouldn't be worth the cash.

If the Hornets can retain both Hoedt and Chakvetadze, as well as Yaser Asprilla, they would have three top class players on their books, significantly bolstering their chances of achieving their ambitious goals.