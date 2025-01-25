Watford owner Gino Pozzo has commented on the situation surrounding Tom Cleverley’s future at the club.

It was reported by talkSPORT earlier this week that the club were on the brink of dismissing the former midfielder despite the team’s push for promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

However, the Championship side issued a statement denying the speculation and insisting that Cleverley was still in charge of the team.

Cleverley was appointed as the permanent manager at Watford last April after initially spending time in charge on an interim basis.

Tom Cleverley's Watford record - as of Jan. 25th (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 41 16 10 15 39.02

Pozzo has responded to the speculation over Cleverley’s future, firmly stating that his support is behind the current manager.

He has suggested that CEO Scott Duxbury is also behind the coach, and that no change in the dugout will take place anytime soon.

"Scott Duxbury and I have always believed the best possible chance of success this season is with Tom Cleverley as our Head Coach," said Pozzo, via the club’s official X account.

"There are always frustrations along the way during any season, but we always identified Tom as a bright young coach who we could work together with to help deliver success to the club.

"We are committed to support him and look forward to the challenges ahead together."

Watford's recent form

Watford have won just one of their last six in the league, which has seen them fall to eighth in the Championship table going into this weekend’s action.

Pre-season expectations were quite low for the Hornets, but they have been firmly in the mix for a top six finish throughout the campaign.

It has been claimed that Spanish coach Jose Rojo Martin is being lined up as Cleverley’s replacement.

The 35-year-old is set to oversee this afternoon’s 3pm kick-off away to Frank Lampard’s Coventry City side.

It wouldn’t be out of character for Watford to change managers

While most clubs would be more likely to stick with Cleverley in this situation, Watford have earned a reputation for changing managers on a dime.

The club have needed to come out and clarify the situation, as speculation over Cleverley’s future won’t help the team prepare for this weekend’s fixture.

It would be a harsh decision to part ways with the former Watford player, but it wouldn’t be the first time that’s happened at Vicarage Road either.

The team do need a win on the board amid all this speculation, however, because their recent form is hurting their play-off chances.