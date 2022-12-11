Watford FC eyeing up potential transfer for non-league hotshot

Watford are taking a close look at non-league forward Ezio Touray with a view to potentially making a move for his services, reports Alan Nixon on his Patreon account.

The Hornets have swooped for talents in the lower leagues in the past and now they are looking at Basingstoke Town striker Touray – who plies his trade in the eighth tier of English football – as a potential long-term investment.

Touray has bagged nine times for Basingstoke in all competitions so far this season, with both his goalscoring tally and his performances making clubs higher up the footballing pyramid take notice.

The six foot four inch striker has not had the conventional route through football, having started over in his home nation of Italy with Chievo Verona.

He made the move to England as a teenager and made his senior debut aged 17 in non-league for Flackwell Heath before moving on to another lower level side in Reading City.

Touray looks set for his big break though thanks to his scoring exploits this season for The ‘Stoke, and Watford could hand him his first professional contract.

The Verdict

This would be a move that carries little risk for the Hornets.

If Touray were to be picked up, then he would go into the under-23’s no doubt or on loan to a higher level of non-league to see what he is made of in the short-term.

At 19 years of age though, Touray has a lot of time to develop and appears to have the raw ability of a tall, athletic finisher.

It’s a positive sign that Championship teams have a close eye on the semi-professional game in their local and surrounding areas, and this is a time where Watford could hand a big chance to a player with seemingly a bit of potential.