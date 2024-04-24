Highlights Watford FC reportedly agree fee for Elan Ricardo; a young Colombian talent set to complement the midfield next season.

Ricardo's versatility in midfield praised; known for defensive prowess and goal-scoring ability, a promising addition for the Hornets.

Tom Cleverley's interim tenure as Watford coach hints at a possible permanent role, with summer transfers pointing to stability plans.

Watford FC have reportedly already got the ball rolling on their summer transfer business, with the Hornets said to have agreed a fee to bring 20-year-old Elan Ricardo to the club.

In a report by Antena 2, the Herfordshire side are said to have agreed a fee in the region of €1 million to bring the Colombian to Vicarage Road, with the defensive-midfielder currently playing in his homeland for La Equidad.

The report goes on to say that Gino Pozzo is in charge of bringing the star to Europe, with the young talent ready to feature for his new side in the 24/25 campaign.

If the deal does go through, Ricardo will join compatriot Yaser Asprilla at the club, with the playmaker making a similar journey to the English game after starting his career with fellow Primera A side Envigado before making the move in 2022.

Elan Ricardo La Equidad stats, playing style, ahead of Watford FC move

Ricardo has risen to prominence with a number of standout displays in the Colombian league this season, with six goals from midfield in his 17 appearances helping his side compete at the top of the standings.

Primarily used as a defensive midfielder, the 20-year-old has been known to be used higher up the pitch by his current employers, and has been thriving in a more advanced role as his scoring record attests to.

According to reports from Youth Scout1ng, the Colombian is a player who will do the dirty work for a team, with his desire to win the ball back for his team at every opportunity, before being more than comfortable in possession once he gets it under his spell.

His physicality and technical ability will help the Hornets control the midfield battle in the Championship over the course of the next campaign, sidling alongside the likes of Jake Livermore and Edo Kayembe in the engine room.

Ricardo will no doubt have had conversations with compatriot Asprilla ahead of his move to Hertfordshire, with the exciting attacking midfielder paving the way for such a move after his arrival to the club in 2022.

The 20-year-old has 12 goal contributions to his name for the Hornets this season, with his eye for the spectacular continuing to amaze on a regular basis.

Sensational strikes against Norwich City and Rotherham United this season have proven to the footballing world just how special he is, which has led to the likes of Barcelona rumoured to be interested in making a summer move for his services.

Yaser Asprilla Watford FC 23/24 stats Appearances 42 Starts 26 Goals 6 Assists 6 Goal contributions/90 0.42 As of April 24th, 2024, Source: FBRef

Like Asprilla, Ricardo is said to have that level of comfort on the ball that makes him stand out in the midst of a midfield battle, and the presence of mind to pick a teammate out and continue the building of an attack.

Early Watford FC transfer business gives hints of a busy summer ahead

Ricardo’s reported summer arrival at Vicarage Road will immediately set off rumours of whether Tom Cleverley [pictured] will continue in his current guise as overseeing first-team matters.

The former Manchester United man has been in charge of the squad since the sacking of Valerien Ismael last month, with the Hornets tasting defeat just once in his seven matches in the dugout.

Although five of those games have resulted in draws, a newfound resilience to earn points against the likes of Leeds United and Ipswich Town will have done his chances of earning the position of a full-time basis the world of good.

Wigan Athletic’s Shaun Maloney was said to have been in the mix last month, but with transfers already being agreed before any announcement on a new manager, there is always the possibility of Cleverley being offered the role on a full-time basis at the end of the season.