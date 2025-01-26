Troy Deeney will undoubtedly go down as one of Watford’s best-ever players, but they may never have got to see his best had they not stuck with him in the beginning.

Not only did he deliver memorable moments like that famous play-off goal against Leicester City in 2013, but he also netted goals consistently for the Hornets for a number of seasons.

His work in front of goal ultimately spearheaded the club to the Premier League, where he continued to score, helping them remain in the top flight.

But it was only thanks to a strong show of faith when he first arrived at Vicarage Road that led to him reaching such heights.

Significant investment went into Deeney

Watford, then in the Championship, had clearly been impressed by Deeney’s performances for his former club, Walsall, in League One at the time.

He’d hit double figures for the Midlands outfit in both the 2008/09 and 2009/10 campaigns, prompting an approach by Watford in the league above.

Following negotiations, Watford paid £500k up front for Deeney, with another £150,000 due if they reached the Premier League.

Considering the deal was struck in the summer of 2010, it was a not-inconsiderable sum for a second-tier side to be spending; they needed to be sure they had the right man.

It wasn’t the dream start for Deeney at Watford

They’d have been forgiven, therefore, for feeling like their investment had been somewhat wasted in the striker’s first season with the Hornets: he scored just two league goals.

And it wasn’t as though he hadn’t been given opportunities: he made 36 Championship appearances, albeit just 17 of those were from the start.

Still, with 1,877 second-tier minutes under his belt, he’d had enough time to prove whether he was up to the task of becoming a Championship striker, and he hadn’t exactly passed with flying colours.

Deeney's EFL career, as per Transfermarkt Team Apps Goals Assists Watford 419 140 62 Walsall 135 27 9 Birmingham City 56 11 4 Forest Green Rovers 18 4 1

It seems a masterstroke in hindsight, therefore, that Watford decided to persevere with him and gave him even more opportunities in his second season, when they could easily have dispensed with his services and looked for the next promising talent.

Thanks to that extended chance, his full potential was beginning to show now, hitting double figures with 11 goals and providing five assists in the 2011/12 season.

From that point, Deeney, and Watford, never looked back.

Watford picked up key lesson from Deeney tale

For 2011/12 and the following five seasons, the Birmingham-born striker would hit double figures for in the league, including a career-best 24 goals in 2013/14, and two Premier League campaigns in later seasons.

In total, Deeney appeared 419 times for Watford, scoring 140 goals, leading them to promotions, avoiding relegation and creating unforgettable moments like his last-gasp play-off semi-final goal against Leicester, which will go down as one of the best ever, not just for Watford.

None of it would have been possible without the initial show of faith Watford showed in Deeney, against the odds: a lesson they must carry through when introducing new talents into the side in the future.