Watford have had an incredible start to the 2024-25 Championship season, with Tom Cleverley's side almost surprisingly flying out of the blocks.

The Hornets have been flawless in their first five games, with only three goals conceded in both league and cup, while netting 15 goals of their own at the other end of the pitch.

The form of Giorgio Chakvetadze has been paramount to those early performances, with the Georgian continuing to run the show at Vicarage Road, with a string of standout displays for the Hertfordshire outfit.

With that in mind, Football League World’s Watford fan pundit Justin Beattie has urged his side to do all they can to keep hold of the 25-year-old until the transfer window comes to a close, whatever the price may be.

Watford must do all they can to keep hold of Giorgio Chakvetadze on deadline day

While there have plenty of top performers for the Hornets during the start of the campaign, the effervescent showings of Chakvetadze continue to amaze.

Having displayed his brilliance for his country at the European Championships over the summer, the playmaker has come back to England with a point to prove of late, and Watford are reaping the rewards as a result.

It took less than an hour for the former Hamburg man to make his mark on the current campaign, with a stunning free-kick in the curtain-raiser against Millwall the latest scene to add to his personal highlight reel.

Having made his loan move from Gent permanent at the start of the year, the attacking Beattie is keen to keep the mazy dribbler at the club for as long as possible, meaning any late advances need to be repelled.

Justin told FLW: “I think we’ve probably done all of our business in the transfer window now, I’d be surprised to see any other movement either in or out of the team.

“However, one thing we must not do is let Giorgi Chakvetadze go for whatever price.

Giorgi Chakvetadze's Watford Stats - All Competitions, As Per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Watford 40 2 4 Stats Correct As Of August 29, 2024

“I think he’s going to be key to Watford’s success this season, and I’d like to see him stay for a long time.

“So one thing we must not do, is if we get a big offer for Giorgi Chakvetadze is to take it.”

Giorgi Chakvetadze has made a huge Watford impact at start of 2024-25

While he hasn’t been a regular on the scoresheet - that Millwall strike was just his second league goal in Watford colours - Chakvetadze has been a regular contributor in just about every other metric for the Hornets in the past 12 months.

No player created more shots for the club than the Georgian in the previous campaign, with an average of 5.49 per 90 minutes seeing him sit above the creativity of Imran Louza, Yaser Asprilla and Ken Sema.

The ex-Gent man also had the highest success rate when taking on a player (57.8%) from any attacking player in the Watford side during 23/24, which further displays just how elusive he can be with the ball at his feet.

A player like that can work wonders to break down a side’s defensive efforts, and having started the season in such fine form once again, it is plain to see why the Hornets will be doing all they can to make sure Chakvetadze is still their player when Saturday comes.