Highlights Watford head coach Valerien Ismael is under pressure due to their underwhelming performances despite being unbeaten in their last five matches.

Watford's lack of scoring ability is a major issue, highlighting the need for an additional striker during the January transfer window.

Divin Mubama of West Ham United could be an ideal signing for Watford, as he has turned down a new contract and is likely to be available in the transfer window.

Despite being given a huge vote of confidence by trigger-happy owner Gino Pozzo in the form of a new contract recently, Watford head coach Valerien Ismael must still be under pressure after some less-than impressive performances.

The Frenchman was brought back to England this past summer to try and get the Hornets back to the Premier League after a combination of Rob Edwards, Slaven Bilic and Chris Wilder could not get them into the Championship play-offs.

It was never going to help Ismael that his best attackers in Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro were cashed in on and little money was re-invested into his squad, but he probably didn't expect to be in the current position in the table that the Hertfordshire outfit find themselves in.

After 15 matches of the current campaign, Watford are in 16th position, sitting seven points below the play-offs and eight points above the drop zone, but despite being unbeaten in their last five outings, Ismael's side haven't really been putting in good performances, as evidenced away at Huddersfield Town this past weekend.

Simply put, they are not scoring enough and despite having the lions share of possession against the Terriers, they only got three of their nine shots on target - a figure which isn't good enough.

Vakoun Bayo has always flattered to decieve since his arrival last summer from Charleroi, summer signing Mileta Rajovic has scored four times but is still a work in progress, whilst another recruit earlier in 2023 in the form of Rhys Healey still hasn't really gotten going.

There is a real need for Pozzo to back Ismael when the transfer window re-opens in January 2024 to sign another striker option, and the ideal player could very well be Divin Mubama of West Ham United.

What is Divin Mubama's West Ham United contract situation?

Mubama is likely to be available in the transfer window as he has turned down a new contract at the London Stadium, according to The Athletic.

The 19-year-old's current deal is set to expire at the end of the 2023-24 season, and there is no optional extension for the Hammers to trigger, meaning that if Mubama stands his ground, David Moyes may have to cash in on the striker.

It was thought that the teenager may get more chances this season in Moyes' first-team after breaking through into the senior setup in 2022-23, scoring his first ever goal in the UEFA Europa Conference League against AEK Larnaca.

The feeling of Mubama being utilised more often was further strengthened when he remained at the club beyond the summer transfer window, with The Athletic since revealing that six Championship clubs were knocked back with loan enquiries.

That may be a decision that West Ham regret though for the player's development, as it now looks more likely that he would've signed a new deal if he was out playing somewhere week in, week out instead of the two cameo appearances he has been given.

Championship clubs are likely to be on red alert for Mubama's potential availability on a permanent basis and it is clear that he wants game-time, and with Watford struggling for a regular source of goals and good performances at the top end of the pitch, he could be a good fit for now and the future.

Where would Divin Mubama fit in at Watford?

With Ismael sticking to a one striker system from the start of matches, although he has moved to a front two when chasing a result at times, a player or two is naturally going to be left disappointed with game-time if Mubama is recruited.

It's not often however that you get a chance to make a play for a prolific teenager from a top Premier League academy, and with Mubama having the raw attributes to be a really good striker, so you'd imagine that Bayo could end up being cashed in on - it would probably be a financial loss however on the £5 million that was paid.

Mubama has also played occasionally on the left of a front three however, including for England's under-20's, but this wouldn't be his best position - he'd have to play through the middle to be effective.

A player who scored 13 times in 11 matches at under-18's level last season and also 13 times in 22 games for the under-21's, Mubama knows where the back of the net is, he is quick, he is strong and has a powerful shot on him, so Watford - and perhaps other clubs - need to be making their intent known for the Three Lions youth international.