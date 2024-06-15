Highlights Watford FC aims for top-six chase in 2024/25 after landing 15th last season; boss Cleverley plans squad overhaul.

Watford FC will be looking to launch a more serious play-off bid for the 2024/25 season, after landing a lowly 15th spot last campaign.

Boss Tom Cleverley will be looking to utilise the summer transfer window to bolster his squad in order to mount a top-six chase in his first full season in charge of the club.

Based off the back-five system often deployed by Cleverley at the back end of last campaign, this could be the Hornets' dream starting XI next season:

Goalkeeper: Max O'Leary

Bristol City goalkeeper Max O'Leary had an impressive season with the Robins last campaign, keeping 13 clean sheets as an ever present between the sticks at Ashton Gate.

It would be difficult to prise the Ireland international away from the West Country, as he is a Robins academy graduate, but he would be a great signing for the Hornets.

According to FotMob, the 27-year-old made 139 saves last season with an impressive save percentage of 73.2%, while he also played 264 long balls.

Right-wing-back: Ryan Andrews

Hornets academy graduate Ryan Andrews made 40 appearances last campaign, scoring three goals and making two assists as he proved his quality going forward from defence.

The 19-year-old is also a strong defender who won an impressive 79.2% of tackles he attempted, according to FotMob, and will likely get better as he earns more experience.

Centre-back: Liam Lindsay

Cleverley will surely want to use the summer transfer window to address a leaky Hornets defence who conceded 61 goals last season and the signing of Preston North End defender Liam Lindsay could help sure up the backline.

The 28-year-old is simply a class act defensively, who won 77.4% of tackles, 65.6% of duels, and 73.8% of aerial duels last campaign, according to FotMob, which demonstrates his willingness to do all he can to try and prevent opponents from scoring.

Centre-back: Wesley Hoedt

Wesley Hoedt is an experienced and reliable centre-half, who was almost ever-present for the Hornets in the Championship last campaign, making 44 appearances.

The former Netherlands international can also be dangerous at the other end of the pitch, as demonstrated by his three goals and three assists during the 2023/24 second tier season, while he scored a stunning long-range effort away at Hull City back in December.

Centre-back: Francisco Sierralta

Francisco Sierralta was somewhat in and out of the Hornets team last season, making 27 Championship appearances, but the Hornets kept two cleansheets during his last three outings of the season, which shows the Chilean's defensive capabilities.

If Cleverley instills his trust in the 27-year-old in a potentially new-look defence, then Sierralta could be a positive part of the side's defensive efforts, as he was during 0-0 draws with Hull City and Preston North End in April.

Left wing-back: Harrison Burrows

Should the Hornets continue to deploy a back five, Harrison Burrows could be a perfect addition and a more than adequate replacement for former loanee Jamal Lewis, who has returned to parent club Newcastle United.

As the left-back in Peterborough United's back four, Burrows produced a whopping return of six goals and 14 assists in League One last season.

The ace is seemingly good enough for the Championship, while Cleverley's men could reap the rewards of offering him an opportunity at second tier level.

Central midfield: Edo Kayembe

After failing to make a single-goal contribution during his first two seasons at Vicarage Road, Edo Kayembe impressed last season by scoring five goals and producing two assists.

Kayembe also acts as a metronome in the Hornets midfield, while his pass accuracy of 84.6%, as per FotMob, is pivotal to how Cleverley's men look to control possession.

Central midfield: Ismael Kone

Canada international Ismael Kone is still a developing midfielder at 21 years old, but he is already an asset for the Hornets, who can dictate the tempo of games when he's at his best.

Ismael Kone 2023/24 Championship stats as per FotMob Appearances 42 Starts 28 Tackles won (%) 67.5 Duels won (%) 53.3 Pass accuracy (%) 86.1 Chances created 32 Assists 3 Goals 4

According to FotMob, Kone maintained a pass accuracy of 86.1% last season, while he also boasts tenacious qualities, having won 67.5% of tackles.

Right-forward: Yaser Asprilla

Yaser Asprilla showed his class last season as he scored six goals and assisted a further seven in the Championship last season, following an underwhelming 2022/23 campaign in which the Colombia international managed just one goal and two assists in the second tier.

At just 20 years old, Asprilla will only get better, while a very exciting 2024/25 campaign could be in store for the Colombian if he continues to be a mainstay in Cleverley's lineup.

Striker: Joel Pohjanpalo

The Hornets' top scorer in the Championship last campaign was Mileta Rajovic, who scored 10 goals in the second tier after being signed from Swedish side Kalmar FF last summer.

In order to make a serious top-six challenge, the Vicarage Road outfit will want a more prolific striker, and the answer could be lying in Italy's Serie B in the form of Finland international Joel Pohjanpalo.

Last campaign, Pohjanpalo scored 22 goals in 37 appearances in the Italian second tier, following a 2022/23 season in which he scored 19 goals in 38 league games.

Left-forward: Chris Willock

Following the departure of tricky Brazilian winger Matheus Martins, who was on loan at the Hornets and has rejoined parent club Fluminese, Cleverley will want to sign a new wideman.

QPR man Chris Willock, who can play either out wide or in an attacking midfield role, could be the answer after proving his worth for the R's over the years.

Last campaign, the Arsenal academy product scored four goals and created four assists as Marti Cifuentes' side avoided the drop, while during the 2021/22 season, the ace scored seven goals and assisted a further 11.

If the Hornets signed Willock, they would hope that the 26-year-old can rediscover his form of old in a potentially strong side.