Chelsea are edging closer to signing Watford starlet Mathis Eboue.

The Daily Mail have reported that Tom Cleverley's side and the Blues are currently in talks regarding a compensation package for the 15-year-old, who has shown real promise in the Hornets' academy.

Eboue has not only shone in the Championship side's youth system, but he has also made an impact for England at a youth international level, even scoring for the U16s team.

He is the son of former Arsenal star Emmanuel, who joined the Gunners from Beveren, who were a feeder club for the Premier League club at the time.

Having agreed a move to Highbury in November 2004, he officially made the move in January 2005, with Arsene Wenger's side paying a reported £1.5m fee to secure the Ivorian's signature.

Eboue Sr proved to be an excellent addition too, providing value for money and playing an important role in the first team.

He may have only won one major trophy during his time in North London, but he came in during a difficult period for the Gunners, with the club making the move to the Emirates Stadium back in 2006.

That period required the English top-tier giants to minimise their costs - and during the time Eboue was at the club - the Invincibles team was also dismantled.

Even with the Ivorian being at the club during a fairly difficult period, he was able to establish himself as a cult hero, with his work rate pleasing many supporters.

Emmanuel Eboue's time at Arsenal Premier League 132 EFL Cup 13 FA Cup 15 Champions League 48 Champions League qualifiers 6

One of the club's London rivals now look set to sign his son Mathis.

Chelsea closing in on Mathis Eboue deal

The Daily Mail have reported that the Blues are closing in on a deal for 15-year-old Eboue, with talks ongoing.

Both teams are eager to agree a "fair" fee for this move, with the 15-year-old making great strides in the academy and doing enough to attract this interest.

Despite the fact he's only 15, the attacker has already featured for the U21s, but looks set to make a move away from Vicarage Road despite this.

He now looks set to go through a five-stage process to get this move over the line, with the two teams potentially close to an agreement.

Watford will be keen to keep tabs on Mathis Eboue's progress

The Hornets will be looking to use some of their young players to achieve success in the future.

Ryan Andrews is already contributing quite a bit for the first team, having come through the academy.

Jack Grieves is another player who could be a real asset after he returns from his loan spell at Ross County - and young forward Tobi Adeyemo has already scored for the senior side.

Clearly, there are some talented young players who could be brought through by Cleverley, who previously worked in the academy.

He and others at Vicarage Road will be keeping a close eye on Eboue's progress if or when he makes the move to Stamford Bridge. It will be fascinating to see how he develops.