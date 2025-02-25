Edo Kayembe had a busy weekend as he netted a goal in Watford's victory in the "Beds-Herts Derby" and was linked with a potential move to Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace.

According to Africa Foot, the 26-year-old is in the Eagles' sights, and they are paying close attention to his performances ahead of a potential move for his services once the transfer window opens again.

The midfielder has made 33 appearances for Tom Cleverley's side this season, scoring eight goals and playing a key role in keeping them in the play-off race. Currently, they are sitting three points off sixth place and unless they secure promotion it is difficult to see them retaining their number 39.

Ipswich Town had reportedly opened talks with him in the summer, but a move never materialised and Palace will be looking to take advantage of this in the summer.

Carlton Palmer believes it may be time for Kayembe to leave Watford

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Carlton Palmer revealed that it may be time for Kayembe to search for the next move of his career amid interest from the Eagles.

"Watford are three points off a play-off place, and there has been a lot of interest in their midfielder, Edo Kayembe," said Palmer.

"Crystal Palace are keeping a close eye on him, and they have picked up recently, so they're going to be in the Premier League next season.

"Kayembe has shone at Watford since he joined in 2022. He has displayed his versatility in midfield and his excellent athleticism. He is still only 26 and has had a couple of outstanding individual seasons in the Championship, so it could be time for him to move on with his career and kick on.

"His contract is up in the summer of 2026, so it is something that Watford will have to look at.

"I can't see Watford getting into the play-offs. It will be a tough call, and if they don't, then I can see them cashing in on Kayembe.

"He won't cost a fortune because of his contract, and for Palace, he will be one of those they hope will follow the likes of Eze and Olise, who have gone there and done really well.

"If Watford aren't promoted and he has the chance to go to the Premier League, then, of course, he will want to go."

Selhurst Park could be an ideal move for Edo Kayembe

For a Championship player, if there’s one Premier League club you’d want to join for a chance at success, it’s Crystal Palace.

As Palmer alluded to, we have already seen this path well trodden by Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, but it isn't just them with the likes of Adam Wharton, Dean Henderson and Marc Guehi all impressing after previous spells in the second tier.

The difference for Kayembe is that he would arrive at a later stage in his career, but this isn't to say he can't make an immediate impact.

He has thrived in a role tailor-made for him in Cleverley's side, and if he can replicate that at Selhurst Park, he could emerge as a natural successor to Eze, who is likely to attract significant interest this summer.

From Watford's perspective, they won’t want to lose one of their key players, but it will be difficult to stand in Kayembe’s way if Premier League offers come calling.