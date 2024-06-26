Watford FC are said to be close to securing their first signing of the summer, with Antonio Tikvic set to join from Udinese.

According to the Watford Observer, the centre back has been training with the Hornets at London Colney this week, ahead of a proposed move from Italy.

The Croatian under-21 international was born in Germany, and has featured for the Hamburg and Frankfurt development sides during his youth, as well as Bayern Munich II.

The 20-year-old moved to the Serie A side from Germany last summer, but featured in just two matches during his time in Italy, and will be looking to continue his development in England.

Udinese defender Antonio Tikvic set to become first Watford FC signing of the summer

Left-footed defender Tikvic flitted between the academies of city rivals St Pauli and Hamburg during his youth, as well as fellow German sides Niendorf and Frankfurt.

A further spell at Türkgügü Munich followed in 2021, before making the step up to join the Bayern Munich development side for the 22/23 campaign.

The centre back featured 18 times during his time with the German giants’ second-string, scoring a single goal in a 1-1 draw with Aschaffenburg in his third appearance for the club.

Following his move to fellow Pozzo-owned side Udinese last summer, Watford were originally linked with a loan move for the defender in the most-recent January transfer window, although a move never materialised.

With Wesley Hoedt the only left-sided defender at the club, the Hornets were considering making a move for the then-teenager as cover in their backline, before cooling off their interest.

But that deal looks to be going ahead this summer, with the 20-year-old already said to be getting to know his new surroundings after spending time at the Watford training ground.

Speaking ahead of his move to Udinese last summer, Tikvic said: “I see myself as a tactically-astute player. I’m good in possession and I’ve got a great left foot. Despite my height I’ve got good ball skills and I’m quick.”

Antonio Tikvic adds defensive cover as Watford FC attackers look set to depart

With Tikvic set to become Watford’s first summer signing, Tom Cleverley will be hoping for more arrivals over the coming weeks to bolster the Hornets squad ahead of the upcoming season.

The 34-year-old faces a rebuilding effort this summer in terms of attacking threat, with Ismael Kone [pictured] set to depart the club in the coming days, with a move to Marseille set to be on the cards.

The exciting forward had seven goal contributions in his 42 Championship matches in the previous campaign, including a stunning effort in the 3-3 draw with Plymouth Argyle on New Year’s Day.

Yaser Asprilla is another Hornets man attracting interest this summer, after Barcelona were reportedly targeting him earlier in the year.

The Spanish side were said to be lining up an astonishing £43 million bid for the Colombia international according to reports from The Sun, while a number of other top European sides are said to be interested.

Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion are also said to be potential suitors, as well as Champions League regulars AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund.