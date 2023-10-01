It's certainly an interesting time at Watford Football Club.

After a disastrous couple of seasons that has seen the club go through more head coaches than ever, in Valerien Ismael, Hornets' supporters are hoping for a change of approach.

Expectations for the season are tempered, too, with the club in somewhat of a transitional season.

Having sold or let go of a lot of players this summer, not only did Watford recoup some significant cash, but the club have also seemingly cleared up their wage bill, which still had somewhat of a Premier League legacy to it.

With that said, then, we thought we would take a quick glance at the club's finances in terms of the salaries currently being paid to the Watford squad.

Of course, individual wage figures are not made official in football, so to assist us, we have used Capology.

Capology collects salary data on a number of sports across the globe and, where not official, makes educated estimates, even verifying some of these.

In their own words, 'unverified players are calculated using algorithms, or sourced from reporting that has not been confirmed yet'.

We must stress, though, that the figures used below are merely estimates and should not be taken as official.

With that said, let's get into it!

What is Watford FC's annual wage bill?

According to Capology's data on Watford FC for the 2023/24 Championship campaign, the club's gross annual wage bill is £15,682,000.

That is the total sum of the 24 senior players Capology have listed for the Hornets.

The above figure means that the average annual wage at Watford for the 2023/24 season is approximately £653,416

In terms of a weekly figure, Watford's payroll is £301,577.

This means that per week, on average, a Watford player earns approximately £12,565.

Who is Watford FC's highest earner?

When it comes to who is Watford's highest earner, it is a tricky one.

That is because, according to Capology, the player earning the most at Watford this year is Jamal Lewis, who is, of course, a loanee.

As per Capology, Jamal Lewis earns a gross weekly figure of £38,000.

Across the full year, this means that Lewis' gross earnings will reach £1,976,000.

Now, with Lewis being a loan player, it is unclear just what percentage of his salary that Watford have taken on this season, therefore, we have also looked at the club's next highest earner, too, who is on the books at Vicarage Road permanently.

That player is Moroccan midfielder Imran Louza.

According to Capology, Louza is estimated to earn a gross weekly wage of £32,500.

In terms of an annual figure, this means that Louza would earn a gross figure of £1,690,000 per year.

Given that Louza is contracted at Vicarage Road until 2028, this means that Watford are contracted to pay him that salary for quite some time into the future.

Just out of interest, the club's third highest earner, as per Capology, is Tom Ince, who is estimated to earn a gross weekly sum of £30,000, and a gross annual sum of £1,560,000.

After Ince, there is quite some drop off in terms of earnings.