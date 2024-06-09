Sheffield United midfielder Ben Osborn is a wanted man, with two of the Blades' Championship rivals - Watford and Derby County - interested in the soon-to-be-free agent.

According to a report from Alan Nixon via his Patreon account, the versatile 29-year-old looks set to be courted more by the Hornets as they look to take advantage of United's current situation, where they will only offer Osborn new terms if they can get a takeover sorted ASAP.

Tom Cleverley's side have been joined in the race by newly-promoted Derby, although Nixon claims that Paul Warne has other targets in the engine room after losing Max Bird to Bristol City and letting Conor Hourihane depart.

It is Watford though that are looking to swoop before Sheffield United can confirm any sort of takeover, and if that does happen, it would mean Chris Wilder is then poised to offer Osborn a Bramall Lane reprieve in the form of a new one-year deal if he is still a free agent, as per Nixon's report last week.

Watford and Derby County want to sign Sheffield United midfielder Ben Osborn

In a few weeks' time, many players will officially enter the free agents market and will be batting with others to find a new club ahead of the 2024-25 season.

And at this present moment in time, Osborn is set to be one of those, despite the fact that Sheffield United's official retained list revealed that they are still in talks with the left-sided player ahead of his deal expiring.

As of now though, Osborn will not be staying at the South Yorkshire club unless a takeover is pushed through and he is offered a new deal that way, which allows other Championship sides to take stock and potentially put a deal on the table.

Ben Osborn's Sheffield United Stats (All Comps) - As Per Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2019-20 18 0 1 2020-21 27 1 0 2021-22 39 3 4 2022-23 24 1 1 2023-24 26 0 2

One of those is Watford, who are looking to rebuild under new boss Tom Cleverley, but may face a limited budget compared to seasons gone by; nor is there an asset on the level of Joao Pedro like last summer that they can cash in on to raise funds aside from perhaps Yaser Asprilla.

The Hornets look to be in pole position to make a move for Osborn, but also in the race are Derby County - and they are Osborn's hometown club with the midfielder born in Derby.

A move to Pride Park therefore could be appealing, even if Paul Warne's are newly-promoted and Osborn was playing Premier League football last season, but there are said to be other options on the table when it comes to midfielders for the Rams, so the Sheffield United man may not be a priority at this moment in time.

Sheffield United may regret not tying Ben Osborn down to new contract

As the Blades flip-flip on Osborn's future, seemingly due to budgetary constraints until a new owner arrives at Bramall Lane, it's set to give other second tier sides an opportunity to land the versatile outlet.

With his ability to play in the middle of the park, on the left of midfield in a 4-4-2 and at wing-back and left-back, Osborn would be a very useful player for most Championship sides to have on their books.

Chris Wilder, to be fair, is stacked in the midfield position for now, with the likes of Gustavo Hamer and Ollie Arblaster being huge assets, but that is not the case at left wing-back, where Osborn could be a good option next season.

If the hierarchy are not so keen on Osborn staying though, then another Championship club will be looking to take advantage of that, and if he shines in the kit of another side next season, then Sheffield United may regret not handing the 29-year-old a new deal.