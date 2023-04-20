With a victory over Bristol City giving Watford a glimmer of hope in the race for a Championship play-off place, the club failed to deliver on the pitch last night at home to Cardiff City.

The Hornets knew that a win could take them within touching distance of the top six, with three games remaining. However, despite taking an early lead against the Bluebirds through Ismaila Sarr, familiar cracks soon began to show.

Indeed, in a disastrous ten-minute spell just before half time, Watford went from 1-0 up to 3-1 down, exhibiting extremely poor defending and a severe lack of mettle.

What did Chris Wilder say in his post-match press conference?

Naturally, the fashion in which Watford completely folded did not please head coach Chris Wilder.

In his post-match press conference, the short-term Hornets boss did not hold back in his criticism of the players and the state of the squad.

A full six minute clip of Wilder's comments was shared via the club's very own social media channels, with the Watford boss saying a lot of what a lot of Hornets fans have felt for quite some time.

Naturally, then, it evoked quite a response from the club's supporters, with many offering replies to the footage on Twitter.

Below, we've taken a look at some of the best replies and quote tweets from the club's fans to try and give a general feeling of how people are feeling regarding Wilder's comments.

For example, some supporters shared how refreshing it was to hear someone like Wilder speak so honestly about the issues that are troubling the club, sharing some opinions that supporters have held for a while.

Others agreed, suggesting in one way or another that the club should consider keeping Wilder on at the end of his short-term deal following the comments he made.

Some supporters, though, believed that Wilder's comments were some sort of tactic to shift the blame away from himself and that he too needed to take some responsibility.

Someone even called for Wilder to resign after the comments, although this was very rare opinion.

The general feeling, though, was that Wilder was spot on, but, as is often the case at Watford, some were left questioning whether the club's hierarchy, namely Gino Pozzo, would take the comments on board.

Chris Wilder currently has three games remaining in charge of the Hornets before his short-term deal expires.

It will certainly be interesting to see what direction the club head in this summer.