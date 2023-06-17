"Hopefully, this is the first of many."

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After a poor campaign in 2022/23, Watford will be looking for a strong summer in terms of recruitment.

Indeed, new head coach Valerien Ismael was put in place with plenty of time ahead of the transfer window opening, and the hope will be that it could be to the club's advantage.

Latest Watford transfer news

One player the Hornets have already reportedly snapped up this summer, of course, is former Toulouse striker Rhys Healey.

That is according to The Athletic, who recently reported that Watford have agreed a three-year deal for the 28-year-old.

Healey, who formerly played in the EFL for the likes of MK Dons, Newport County and Cardiff City, was out of contract with the French club, and it appears he will now make the switch to WD18.

It must be stressed, the deal has not been confirmed by Watford officially yet, with the club telling The Athletic: “While the club is keen to provide meaningful comment on most matters, this does not extend to transfer speculation. Club comment will only be provided once any deal is officially concluded.”

Is Rhys Healey a good signing for Watford?

With the above reports in mind, we asked FLW's Watford fan pundit Justin Beattie for his thoughts on the Healey deal.

Healey previously played in the EFL for MK Dons, among others.

Justin admitted he wasn't entirely familiar with Healey, but said the Hornets starting to make some signings was a positive.

"It's not a name that I'm familiar with," Justin explained to FLW.

"I don't know much about Rhys Healey - only what I have read so far.

"So, I'm not sure what kind of a striker he is, how he plays - whether he plays up front on his own or in a two - I need to investigate that a little bit.

"But, the fact that we've started to make some signings is encouraging.

"Hopefully, this is the first of many."

Rhys Healey's goalscoring record

As a striker, you are often judged on goals, and Healey has not done badly of late when taking a look at his recent statistics.

Putting aside last season which he missed largely through injury, in 2021/22, the Englishman netted 20 goals in 32 Ligue 2 appearances.

Valerien Ismael will be hoping Healey can replicate his Ligue 2 form in the Championship.

The season prior, in 2020/21, he scored 14 league goals in 32 matches, and even at MK Dons in 2019/20, before switching to France, he bagged 11 goals in 19 League One appearances in 2019/20,

Healey certainly seems to know how to find the back of the net on a consistent basis, and the hope for Watford will be he can translate the sort of numbers he was producing in Ligue 2 into the Championship.