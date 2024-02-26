This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Watford manager Valerien Ismael is under increasing pressure in his position at the Championship club.

The Hornets have won just one of their last seven league games, suffering four defeats and sliding down the second division table.

According to Talksport, the 48-year-old is on the brink of losing his position as manager following a 2-1 home loss to Huddersfield Town last weekend.

Ismael was appointed as manager last summer, and was handed an extension in October following a positive start to life at Vicarage Road.

However, it now appears that his time at the club may be over just a few months later, as the team’s chances of promotion become increasingly slim.

Watford fan pundit weighs up Ismael’s future

FLW’s Watford fan pundit Justin Beattie has praised some of the work Ismael has done during his time at the club.

However, has believes that managers at the club have been sacked for less, so it wouldn’t shock him if Ismael was to lose his job.

“Ismael’s done an awful lot of good at Watford,” Beattie told Football League World.

“He’s brought discipline to the squad, he’s made them a more cohesive unit rather than a bunch of strangers.

“But, the results speak for themselves, our home form is shocking, we aren’t winning matches and, historically under the Pozzos, Watford managers have been dismissed for far less.

“So, it could well be possible that he is on the brink of the sack.

“One would hope that somebody is already lined up if that is the case, but I think a lot of fans would be disappointed with seeing him dismissed whilst others might well welcome it.”

Watford league position

Championship Table (As it stands February 26th) Team P GD Pts 9 Coventry City 34 11 51 10 Sunderland 34 7 47 11 Watford 34 3 44 12 Bristol City 34 0 44 13 Middlesbrough 33 -2 44 14 Cardiff City 34 -9 44 15 Plymouth Argyle 34 -4 40 16 Blackburn Rovers 34 -12 39

Watford are aiming to fight for promotion to the Premier League this season, as they seek a return to the division at the second attempt.

However, the team’s decline in form has seen the team fall 11 points behind the play-off places.

With just 12 games remaining, it will take a serious turnaround in form in order to get their campaign back on track.

Sitting 11th in the table, only a superior goal difference is keeping them in the top half of the second tier standings.

If Ismael remains in charge beyond this week, then his next game in charge will be away to Millwall on 2 March.

This is how Watford operates

It wouldn’t be an official league season if Watford didn’t opt for a change in manager, such is the frequency with which they sack coaches.

Ismael has been given more time than most at Vicarage Road, but their recent run of form is quite concerning.

He has earned some credit with supporters due to the start of the campaign, but it wouldn’t be a major shock if he were to lose his position after their current run.

If he survives the week but loses to Millwall then that could prove to be the final straw of his tenure at the club.