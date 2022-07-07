Watford fan pundit issues prediction on Joao Pedro’s future at Vicarage Road

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Watford fan pundit Justin Beattie believes that there is no concern over the future of Joao Pedro.

The Brazilian player excelled for the Hornets in the Championship and was one of the team’s better players in the Premier League last season.

Pedro has come through into senior European football with Watford from the age of 17-years old.

That he is still only 20 is just one reason why the fan pundit is confident that the club will have no problem holding onto a player that has clearly shown a lot of potential already in his career.

Pedro scored nine goals when the club was last promoted to the Premier League in 2020-21.

Building on that platform under Rob Edwards is now seen as the most likely outcome for the player, with the club yet to kick into gear in bringing in their own signings this summer.

“Fully expect him to stay. He had a good Championship season a couple of seasons ago, Beattie told Football League World.

“He looked good in the Prem last season, think he’s going to be a key player for us.

“He’s still only very very young but I think he’s going to be one of our key players.

“As I speak now we obviously haven’t made very many signings or anything yet. There seems to be a bit of a blockage on transfers for us at the moment.

“But no, Joao Pedro I don’t expect to be going anywhere during the summer, think he’s going to be quite key for us in the Championship this season.”

Edwards has been appointed as the new manager of the club as Watford prepare for life in the second division once again.

The 39-year old previously managed Forest Green Rovers, where he led the team to the League Two title last season.

Watford fans will be hoping he can repeat a similar feat for their club this year as the campaign gets underway later this month.

The Verdict

Pedro was one of Watford’s more standout players last season, so it does come as a surprise that he has not been linked with a move away to a Premier League side.

However, another year in the Championship with Watford is not the worst path for him to take as he continues his development.

Pedro should be in no rush to push for a move away, with Watford well placed to compete for promotion.

Given his age, as well, there is still plenty of time for him to think about competing at the highest level.