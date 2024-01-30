Watford and two other unnamed Championship clubs have had 'loan approaches' to sign Manchester City youngster Micah Hamilton until the end of the season rejected as the transfer window reaches its final stage.

The Hornets have fared relatiely well under Valerien Ismael this season with the Frenchman having only lost three games in the league since the start of October.

Watford's key issue though is that they can't turn draws into wins, only narrowly providing more wins than stalemates in that time.

With the majority of those being 1-1 draws, it's imperative that the Hertfordshire club sign attacking talent in a bid to change games and fire themselves up the table.

They seemingly looked to have done that with a late January transfer window move for City youngster Hamilton, who has been on the peripherals of the reigning Premier League champions' first-team squad for the past month or so after making a stunning Champions League debut.

But that won't be the case as Pep Guardiola has supposedly vetoed any move for his services.

Micah Hamilton Watford transfer latest

According to Fabrizio Romano, Watford have approached the treble winners in recent days with a bid to sign Hamilton on loan for the rest of the season.

Elsewhere, two more Championship clubs have asked for a loan deal for the talented young winger, though they remain unnamed - and City have no plans to let Hamilton leave their setup.

Romano further goes on to state that City want Hamilton to stay with the first team, after his goal in the Champions League against Serbian outfit Red Star Belgrade put him firmly alongside their other youngsters vying for a spot in the senior squad.

Micah Hamilton’s career so far

Hamilton, born in Manchester, joined City’s youth academy as a nine-year-old, and has shone in the youth setup in the blue half of the city ever since.

He was included in the first-team squad for the EFL Cup clash against Newcastle backing September, and only made his professional debut back in December, starting against Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League.

It was a dream debut for the 20-year-old, as he received the ball on the right-hand side of the box and lashed it into the roof of the net to register his first goal in professional football - and there aren’t many better places to score your first goal than on the continental stage.

As a result, he was included in the squad that travelled to Saudi Arabia to feature in the 2023 Club World Cup following City’s win in the Champions League last year - but he failed to make an appearance in the Middle East.

Where Micah Hamilton would have fit in at Watford

With the Hornets having sold Adrian Blake, Joseph Hungbo, Ismaila Sarr and Ignacio Pussetto in the summer, there’s a real lack of right-winger options at the club at present.

Tom Ince has reportedly been allowed to leave Vicarage Road on loan, Ken Sema operates down the left-hand side, and that only leaves Yaser Asprilla - a natural attacking midfielder - to be played down the right-hand side who has a permanent contract with the club.

That surely would mean that Hamilton would receive plenty of playing time, and with Watford only three places outside of the play-offs, a chance at promotion to the Premier League would be an extremely beneficial deal for the youngster if he was to have made the switch.