Watford fail in ambitious transfer swoop for 12-goal West Ham target

Watford have had an offer rejected for Hull City’s Keane Lewis-Potter as West Ham continue to lead the chase for the attacker.

The England U21 international has enjoyed a fantastic few years with the Tigers, including scoring 12 goals in the Championship last season.

That has unsurprisingly brought Lewis-Potter to the attention of many clubs in the country, with a host of top-flight sides showing an interest.

However, 90min have revealed that Watford are also admirers of the player and it has been claimed the Hornets have had an offer turned down for the 21-year-old, along with Brentford.

Despite those clubs making the first moves to sign Lewis-Potter, the update does add that it’s the Hammers who are the ‘current frontrunners’, with Hull knowing they face a major battle to keep hold of their star man.

Even though it will be tough, new owner Acun Ilıcalı has made it clear that he wants Lewis-Potter to stay, with the Turkish businessman expected to back Shota Arveladze with significant funds to build a team that can compete for promotion next season.

The verdict

This was an ambitious move by Watford as Lewis-Potter is a very talented player and Hull are rightly expected to demand a big fee for the youngster.

Unfortunately for Rob Edwards’ side, the offer was rejected and you would expect that if Lewis-Potter does move then it will be to a Premier League outfit.

For Hull, they will be bracing themselves for more bids in the coming weeks and it will be interesting to see where Lewis-Potter is playing his football next season.

