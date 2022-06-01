Watford facing uphill battle to keep 24-year-old this summer as Brentford eye potential swoop

Watford are facing an uphill battle to keep Emmanuel Dennis at the club this summer as the forward is now believed to be on Brentford’s radar.

According to a report from the Watford Observer, the Bees are eyeing up a potential move for the forward who has also recently been linked with a move to Crystal Palace.

It is understood that Dennis’ representatives have already touched base with West Ham United and Villarreal ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

The Nigerian international is currently valued at £20m by Watford who signed him from Club Brugge last year.

During his debut season at Vicarage Road, Dennis managed to deliver a host of impressive performances in the Premier League for the club.

In the 33 games that he participated in at this level, the 24-year-old managed to score 10 goals whilst he also provided six assists for his team-mates.

Despite Dennis’ eye-catching displays, Watford were unable to retain their top-flight status as they finished 19th in the league standings.

Currently preparing for life in the Championship, the Hornets opted to cut ties with Ben Foster, Nicolas Nkoulou and Andre Gray while Juraj Kucka has activated a release clause in his contract.

The Verdict

Given that teams are seemingly queuing up to make a move for Dennis this summer, the likelihood of him staying at Watford is extremely slim.

Having illustrated that he is more than capable of delivering the goods in the Premier League, the forward may be tempted to seal a switch to a team who are set to compete in this division next season.

With Brentford emerging as potential suitors, it will be interesting to see whether they opt to test Watford’s resolve by submitting an offer for Dennis.

The Bees will be determined to reach new heights in the Premier League under the guidance of head coach Thomas Frank in the 2022/23 campaign after securing an 13th place finish at this level last month.

Watford may find it beneficial to draft up a list of replacements for Dennis in the coming weeks in order to cover the possibility of him joining a new club.