Watford facing potential summer transfer battle with Benfica for 19-year-old’s signature

Watford are currently keeping tabs on Sao Paulo defender Lucas Beraldo ahead of a potential swoop for him later this year, according to Brazilian outlet iG Esporte.

It is understood that the Hornets could face a battle to secure Beraldo’s signature as Benfica are monitoring his situation.

Udinese, who fall under the same ownership as Watford, are also believed to be tracking the defender.

Beraldo made his first league appearance for Sao Paulo last year and also represented the club in the Copa Sudamericana.

The defender is currently playing for his side in the Campeonato Paulista which is the top-flight league in the state of Sao Paulo.

In the seven games that he has participated in at this level, the 19-year-old has helped his side claim three clean-sheets.

Beraldo has also featured on three occasions for Brazil’s Under-20 side during his career to date.

While Sao Paulo will be looking to secure victory in their meeting with Agua Santa next week, Watford are currently preparing for their upcoming clash with Queens Park Rangers.

Forced to settle for a point in their meeting with Preston North End last Saturday, the Hornets know that they will need to embark on a winning run in order to close the gap between them and the play-off places in the Championship.

The Verdict

If this report turns out to be true, it will be interesting to see whether Watford opt to step up their pursuit of Beraldo when the transfer window opens again in the summer.

If the Hornets are unable to achieve promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs, they will find it difficult to compete with Benfica for the defender as the Portuguese outfit are likely to be able to hand him the chance to play in the Champions League next season as they currently lead the way by a comfortable margin in the Primeira Liga.

Watford have signed several Brazilian players over the years and thus it would not be at all surprising if they are indeed weighing up a move for Beraldo.

Richarlison and Samir have both moved on to pastures new since their spells with the Hornets while Joao Pedro and Matheus Martins (loan) are currently on the books at Vicarage Road.

