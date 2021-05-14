Watford face transfer tussle with Southampton and RB Leipzig for 22-year-old forward

Watford are one of a number of clubs interested in Nantes forward Randal Kolo Muani after a breakout season in Ligue 1, per Foot-sur 7 (via Sport Witness).

The Hornets will be looking to bolster their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League having finished runners-up in the Championship with their attack looking in need of some freshening up upon their return to the top flight.

The France under-21 international broke into the Nantes senior set-up this season on a regular basis having played on loan in the third division of French football with Boulogne.

That education did him good clearly as Muani netted six times and notched a further seven assists in France’s top league this season as Les Canaris struggle to avoid the relegation zone.

If Nantes do go down then there’s no chance the 22-year-old will remain at the club, but even if they survive there’s a number of clubs lining up to try and sign Muani.

Per Foot-sur 7, Watford face a battle with their fellow Premier League side next season in Southampton, but the interest stretches across Europe.

Claude Puel and Saint Etienne are aiming to keep Muani in France, Club Brugge in Belgium are taking a keen look at him and then in Germany the likes of Frankfurt and RB Leipzig are being linked as well.

The Verdict

Watford’s central striking options don’t look the strongest heading into the summer, so a move for Muani would make a lot of sense.

Whilst he’s not been the most prolific having scored just six times, the youngster has a number of assists to his name as well and could link up extremely well with Ismaila Sarr.

As it stands, the Hornets have Andre Gray, Troy Deeney and Joao Pedro – not the most convincing of strike-forces so an approach to try and sign Muani would be welcomed by the fans you’d imagine – but they’ll face strong competition if the reports in France are accurate.