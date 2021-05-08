Watford face stumbling block in Ashley Young pursuit as fresh transfer interest emerges

Watford’s desire to bring Ashley Young back to Vicarage Road may be dashed as Inter Miami have registered their interest in bringing the former England international to the MLS, according to The Sun.

The 35-year-old has made no secret of his desire to finish his career at the Hornets as far back as October 2020, and with Watford’s place in the Premier League next season recently confirmed the transfer rumours linking him with leaving Italian champions Inter Milan to return to Hertfordshire ramped up.

The club have opened talks with Young’s representatives over a move this summer and club captain Troy Deeney has urged the powers that be to make the deal happen – with Young himself admitting it would be a ‘difficult decision’ to swap Milan for his boyhood club after a successful season.

There could be a fresh roadblock though as the newest side to the MLS look to be throwing their hat into the ring for his signature.

Coached by Phil Neville and owned by David Beckham, Inter Miami have put together a good squad and it looks like they’re looking to add Young to it.

But there’s still the chance he stays at Inter Milan for another season – he’s made 23 Serie A appearances this season so he can still play at the highest level and a move to America may not be on the agenda at all.

The Verdict

It feels like the biggest roadblock to Young returning to Vicarage Road this summer is Inter Milan – not Inter Miami.

The veteran has a tough decision to make as he clearly is in Antonio Conte’s plans in Milan, however he has stated his desire to finish his career at Watford – how many years does he really have left?

It could be a now or never moment for Young and there will probably be much supporter disappointment if he’s not in the yellow shirt of Watford come the start of the 2021/22 campaign.