Watford face Premier League competition to land 23-y/o defender

Watford are keen on PAOK’s Dimitris Giannoulis, although they face competition to land the player with Marseille and Newcastle United also keen on the left-back.

The 24-year-old, who has been capped seven times by Greece, was a key figure for PAOK last season as they ended up finishing second in the top-flight to Olympiacos.

And, his form clearly caught the eye, with Sportime claiming that the Hornets are one of three very interested clubs in the full-back, along with the French giants and Steve Bruce’s side.

They add that the only official bid for the player so far has reached €3.5m, which is below the €5-6m that the Greek outfit were hoping to get for the player.

Another complication for Watford is that PAOK are determined not to sell immediately as they prepare for a shot at the Champions League.

They play a qualifier against Besiktas on Tuesday as they look to take a step closer to the group stage and Giannoulis is expected to be in the XI for that game.

The verdict

Left-back has been something of a problem position for Watford in recent years, so fans will be pleased to see that it’s something Vladimir Ivić is looking to address, although they do have Pervis Estupiñán returning from a successful loan in Spain – if he stays.

On paper, Giannoulis looks as though he would be a major coup for a Championship side but the obvious issue is that if Newcastle or Marseille make a firm bid then Watford are likely to miss out.

Either way, nothing is imminent given PAOK’s current situation but it could be one to monitor if they lose against Besiktas in the week.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.