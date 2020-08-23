Watford face battle to keep hold of talent as top-flight clubs circle

Watford striker Luis Suarez is attracting plenty of interest from Spanish clubs after his impressive loan spell with Zaragoza last season.

The 22-year-old joined the Hornets three years ago but hasn’t played a game for the club, with three loan moves to Spain since.

After doing reasonably well with Valladolid B and Gimnastic, the Colombian really caught the eye for Zaragoza in the Spanish second division in the previous campaign.

Suarez scored 19 goals in 38 games and impressed with his overall ability and Sun reporter Alan Nixon has revealed that it has brought attention from several La Liga clubs, including Real Betis.

“Watford. Brought back striker Suarez from Spain after play-offs. Loads want him in La Liga. Real Betis among them.”

It remains to be seen whether the striker has a future at Vicarage Road, although many fans will want the youngster to play a key role as they look to push for promotion this season.

With doubts over the future of Troy Deeney and Danny Welbeck, boss Vladimir Ivic may turn to Suarez as his leading number nine if he does stay.

The verdict

Watford have plenty of exciting players out on loan and Suarez undoubtedly falls into that category as he was superb for Zaragoza last season.

Given that, the interest from Spain is inevitable and Watford are going to have to make some big decisions if a serious offer comes in.

Ultimately, the new boss needs to sort out the striker department and decide who he wants to keep and it will be interesting to see whether Suarez is a key figure in his plans.

