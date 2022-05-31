Watford face battle to keep hold of attacker as European interest emerges

Benfica have identified Watford’s Joao Pedro as a potential replacement for the in-demand Darwin Nunez.

The striker has been superb for the Portuguese side in the past year, with his performances attracting plenty of attention from top clubs across Europe, including Manchester United and Liverpool.

A big-money switch is expected in the coming weeks, which means Benfica would be in the market for at least one more attacking option this summer.

And, according to 90min, they are considering a move for Pedro following the Hornets’ relegation back to the Championship.

The Brazilian enjoyed a fine first full year in English football as he scored nine goals to help Watford to promotion as a teenager, but things were tougher for him in the previous campaign as the side were relegated.

Despite Benfica’s interest, it has been claimed that Watford owner Gino Pozzo has no intention of cashing in on the youngster, with the hope that he will remain at Vicarage Road to lead another promotion push under Rob Edwards next season.

The verdict

Whilst Watford understandably have no intention of selling Pedro, this could put them in a difficult position as there is a very real possibility that Benfica have a lot of money to spend and the player may want to move.

Of course, Nunez needs to go first, and you can be sure the Eagles have plenty of names on their shortlist, but it will be a worry for those at the club.

Ultimately, you would expect them to plan for all outcomes but Edwards will be hoping that he has Pedro as part of his squad next season because he could be key in the Championship.

