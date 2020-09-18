Watford eyeing two more transfer additions

Watford manager Vladimir Ivic wants his new side to sign another left-back and another midfielder before the end of this current transfer window, as per the Watford Observer.

The Hornets have started this season as they would have liked with a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough on the opening night of the Championship and now they’ll be looking forward to trying to build on that as they face Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

Many, too, have marvelled at the size of their squad going into this season but there is a considerable thought that a few players will leave before the end of this window.

And, that in mind, Ivic reportedly wants to add a bit more to his squad too with a left-back and a midfielder on his shopping list right now.

The Verdict

Watford do have a deep squad but we are going to see exits from the club in the coming weeks and it appears as though he already knows where he wants to find new faces for.

For sure, with some of the talent Watford have in their squad in mind things are looking good for them this season but it’s still going to be a hard slog and Ivic will want to be completely ready for what lies ahead.