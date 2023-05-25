Watford could sign Reading FC striker Lucas Joao this summer.

That is according to the Reading Chronicle, who report that the Hornets are considering a move for the 29-year-old.

Joao is set to depart Reading this summer when his contract expires at the Select Car Leasing Stadium and would be available on a free transfer.

During the 2022/23 campaign, Joao scored seven goals and registered two assists in 34 Championship appearances as Reading were relegated to League One.

What else has been said about Watford?

As well as covering their interest in Joao, the Reading Chronicle also report another interesting fact.

It is claimed that new Hornets boss Valerien Ismael wants to bring two new forwards to Vicarage Road this summer as he looks to put his stamp on things in WD18.

What are Watford's current striking options?

When you look at Watford's current striking options, it is understandable that they are in the market for forwards this summer.

Indeed, not only are they light on numbers, but the Hornets also lack the physical type of forwards that Valerien Ismael has preferred in his previous roles.

For example, Keinan Davis is set to return to Aston Villa following the end of his loan spell, and Henrique Araujo is set to do the same to Benfica following the conclusion of his short-term stay.

Britt Assombalonga, too, looks set to exit having only signed a short-term contract when he arrived in January, and no news yet of an extension.

This leaves Watford with just the returning Vakoun Bayo, who signed for the club last summer and was loaned out in January, young Colombian forward Jorge Cabezas Hurtado, who is set to link up with the Hornets this summer after signing for them back in October, and Ashley Fletcher, who is set to return from his loan spell with Wigan Athletic.

None are proven options in the Championship.

Would Lucas Joao be a good signing for Watford?

Considering the fact that we still are not 100 percent sure what the future holds for Jorge Cabezas Hurtado, and that Ashley Fletcher and Vakoun Bayo have previously been deemed surplus to requirements, it seems Watford certainly need to add to their striking department this summer.

Funds won't be endless at Vicarage Road, either, so picking up Lucas Joao on a free could be a decent option.

Of course, the Hornets will be hoping he can somehow re-find the form that helped him score 19 goals in 2020/21 if he does join, but in all honesty, if he hits double digits, after joining for free, it would have been a decent contribution.