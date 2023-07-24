Watford are "still pushing" to sign Newcastle United defender Jamal Lewis, according to the Daily Mail.

Lewis joined the Magpies from Norwich City in September 2020 for a reported £15 million fee after an excellent spell with the Canaries, during which he helped them to the Championship title.

The 25-year-old made 26 appearances in all competitions during his first season at St James' Park under Steve Bruce, but his minutes have become increasingly limited in recent years.

Lewis made just four appearances in all competitions last season, with just two of those coming in the Premier League as Eddie Howe preferred Dan Burn at left-back.

The Northern Ireland international has emerged on the Hornets' radar as Valerien Ismael looks to build a squad capable of challenging for promotion next season.

They face competition for his signature from Swansea City, but Werder Bremen's Lee Buchanan is said to be the Swans' top target to replace Ryan Manning, who has joined Southampton after his contract in South Wales expired.

Watford have brought in three new additions so far this summer, with winger Tom Ince, striker Rhys Healey and midfielder Jake Livermore arriving at Vicarage Road.

What has Eddie Howe said about Jamal Lewis' Newcastle United future?

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe hinted that Lewis will be allowed to depart this summer, admitting that the defender's future at the club is uncertain.

"The future is a little bit unclear for him. He’s very much a valued member of our squad at the moment. I’m very aware I’ve not been able to give him the football he wants this season but I would say his game has developed behind the scenes," Howe told ChronicleLive in May.

"The work he’s put in behind the scenes every day to improve himself with the coaches here has been brilliant to see. His game has been in a really good place, just I haven’t been able to give him the opportunities to show that.

"He’s someone we value and believe. As I sit here now, I don’t know what the future will hold for him next year.

"It’s amazing how fate shows its hand. I think he played at Liverpool and played a couple of previous games and was in good vein of form and helped us to our first win over Burnley.

"But then he pulled his hamstring and it meant we were really light in that position so we recruited Matt [Targett] and now Dan’s stepped up this year. There’s real competition for places in that area, which has been great for me personally but obviously more difficult for Jamal to deal with. But I have to say, he’s acted impeccably."

Would Jamal Lewis be a good signing for Watford?

Lewis would be an excellent signing for the Hornets.

It seems inevitable he will be leaving St James' Park this summer with Burn and Targett ahead of him in the pecking order and he will want to play regular football at this stage of his career.

While it has not worked out for Lewis in the North East, he has proven his ability in the Championship previously with his outstanding performances for Norwich and if he can rediscover that form, he will be a huge asset for Watford.

The Hornets are in need of reinforcements at left-back after Hassane Kamara's loan expired and Lewis would be the perfect addition.