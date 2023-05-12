With Chris Wilder's short-term contract at Vicarage Road coming to an end, Watford wasted no time in appointing his successor.

Indeed, former Barnsley and West Brom boss Valerien Ismael has arrived at Vicarage Road as the club's new head coach.

In the club statement that announced his arrival, Watford technical director Ben Manga said that appointing a new coach so soon meant the club can prepare well for next season.

Well, if the latest transfer reports are anything to go by, the club already have one player lined up.

What is the latest Watford transfer news?

That is according to Austrian outlet Kronen Zeitung, who report that the Hornets are interested in signing Sturm Graz midfielder Alexander Prass.

As per the report, the 21-year-old, who operates on the left, has a market value of five million euros.

Prass is also contracted to his current club until 2025, with the above report stating that this deal will 'definitely not' be cheap for Watford.

Would Alexander Prass be a good signing for Watford?

It's hard to say for sure, as, as much as we think we have a rough idea, we are not yet 100 percent certain on how Valerien Ismael is going to line his side up.

However, being a left-midfielder, there is scope for Prass to play either the left-wing or left-wing-back role that can often be found in Ismael's system.

For a 21-year-old, Prass has excellent experience, too.

Having been a part of the youth ranks at Red Bull Salzburg, he will have experienced some of, if not the finest youth facilities in Austria, and since his departure, he has gone on to make nearly 150 professional appearances.

This season, for example, Prass has featured 28 times in the Austrian Bundesliga, scoring twice and assisting seven times.

Prass also has a further three assists in all competitions, which comprise two Champions League qualifiers, six Europa League games, and six Austrian cup matches.

Will Valerien Ismael be a success at Watford?

One encouraging thing about the above report is that it does seem to be the sort of signing that would fit a Valerien Ismael side given his previous work in Austria.

That is one thing the club need to get spot on this summer if Ismael is going to be a success at Vicarage Road.

His teams play a certain way and he needs players willing to buy into his methods.

It will certainly be interesting to see if any more comes of this Prass news in the coming weeks.