Watford are in advanced talks to sign Jake Livermore following his recent release from West Bromwich Albion.

That is according to The Athletic, who report that Livermore is currently training with the Hornets with a view to finalising a one-year deal at Vicarage Road.

A move to Vicarage Road would see Livermore reunite with former Albion boss Valerien Ismael and he would become Watford's third signing of the summer after the arrivals of Rhys Healey from Toulouse and Tom Ince from Reading.

What is the latest on Jake Livermore's future?

The 33-year-old left Albion after six-and-a-half years at the club this summer.

Livermore made 216 appearances for the Baggies following his £10 million move from Hull City in January 2017, captaining them to promotion to the Premier League in 2020.

He was a regular for much of his time at the club, but he fell out of favour after Carlos Corberan's appointment in October, making just three league appearances under the Spaniard and frequently being left out of the matchday squad altogether.

Livermore admitted his exit from The Hawthorns was "emotional", but revealed that he was keen to continue playing.

"There are a few options," Livermore told Birmingham Live in May.

"I am going to take a bit of time out with the family and see what is best for all of us.

"I still think I have something to give.

"I don’t want to cut my career short but at the same time I have three beautiful children that I need to think about.

"They want to come and my three little boys want me to carry on playing so I think I will.

"That is not the end of me yet."

Would Jake Livermore be a good signing for Watford?

Livermore could prove to be a shrewd addition for the Hornets.

While his game time was limited under Corberan, he began the season as a regular under Steve Bruce and as he is only 33, he is still capable of playing Championship football.

Livermore won promotion from the Championship with the Baggies and will help to instill a winning mentality at Vicarage Road, while his experience and leadership qualities could be invaluable, particularly after the departures of senior players such as Craig Cathcart and Tom Cleverley.

There is no doubt Livermore still has plenty to offer and he could be an excellent signing on and off the pitch as Ismael looks to mount a promotion challenge next season.