Former Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion boss Valerien Ismael has been named as a potential replacement for Chris Wilder at Watford by a report from The Athletic.

The Frenchman is not the only candidate reportedly being considered - with an unnamed German coach also thought to be in the running.

Chris Wilder replacement

It was revealed earlier this week Wilder, who replaced Slaven Bilic at the helm in March, would not be staying on at Vicarage Road beyond the end of the season.

The seasoned EFL coach has been unable to turn things around and could not lead the Hornets to the play-offs while he has been publically critical of the current squad on multiple occasions.

The search for his replacement is on and it seems two candidates are in the running.

That's according to The Athletic, who report that Ismael is being considered by Watford as a replacement for Wilder alongside an unnamed German coach.

Hornets technical director Ben Manga told the same outlet earlier this week that they did not have a specific shortlist but were "exploring many opportunities".

He added: “Only after Monday will we sit down and discuss the next steps the club should take, including reflecting on the current season.

“Everyone will be part of those conversations as we seek to make the best decisions for the future.”

Who is Valerien Ismael?

Ismael is available and has been out of a job since October when his ill-fated spell at Besiktas ended in a sacking after just 18 games.

The 47-year-old made his name in the EFL by producing a minor miracle at Barnsley. He took the Tykes, who had been battling the drop when he arrived and were relegated the season after he left, to the Championship play-offs in 2020/21.

That feat earned him the Albion job and though things started strongly at The Hawthorns, a significant drop in form meant he was given his march orders last January.

His teams are known for their direct and high-tempo style of football, which can be exciting and huge effective when it works well but ugly and uninspiring when things don't click.