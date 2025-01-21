Watford have reportedly set their sights on Como goalkeeper Emil Audero this January but getting the deal done may not be simple.

According to Gianluca di Marzio, the Hornets are eyeing a potential move for the 28-year-old before the window shuts on 3 February.

Tom Cleverley will be aiming to make improvements to his first-team squad during the transfer window amid the club’s pursuit of a play-off place.

An injury to Daniel Bachmann has made goalkeeper a position that the club want to strengthen, with the shot-stopper set to be out of action for a number of months.

Emil Audero - Como league goals conceded and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances Goals Conceded (Clean Sheets) 2024-25 8 18 (0) As of 21st January

Watford eye Como goalkeeper

It has been reported that Watford are considering a loan move for Audero this January following Bachmann’s ankle injury.

However, the Serie A side needs to recall players back to the squad in order to be allowed to sanction another loan, which will complicate matters.

It is understood that Udinese could also play a role in completing the move, with one option being that they will sign the goalkeeper and move him on to Watford in order to get around the foreign loan limit that Como have reached.

Audero signed for the Italian side in the summer but has fallen down the pecking order in the last couple of months.

The 28-year-old has made eight appearances in Serie A but hasn’t featured since a 2-0 loss to Fiorentina at the end of November.

It is believed that he has lost the confidence of manager Cesc Fabregas, which could open the door for a January move to Watford.

Watford league position

Watford are currently eighth in the Championship table, level on points with sixth-place West Brom after 27 games.

A 2-0 victory over Derby County last weekend got the Hornets back to winning ways after a difficult run of form.

Cleverley’s side have won 12 from 27, and have 41 points to their name, putting them four clear of ninth place Bristol City.

Next up for Watford is a home clash against Preston North End this evening in a 7.45pm kick-off.

Audero loan move could solve Bachmann injury issue

Watford need to sign someone to replace Bachmann while he’s on the sidelines, so this could be a clever solution.

Audero has top-flight experience in Italy but has fallen out of favour with Fabregas at Como in the last couple of months.

A fresh change of scenery might be what he needs to get his confidence back up, as there’s no doubt he can compete at a Championship level when he’s at his best.

Audero has played for the likes of Sampdoria, Inter Milan and Como in Serie A, establishing that he is a top-flight calibre player, so he could prove a smart move for Watford if they can get this over the line.