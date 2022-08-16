Watford eye Liverpool’s Sepp van den Berg: What do we know so far? Is a transfer likely to happen?

After an impressive 18 months on loan at Preston North End, Liverpool’s Sepp van den Berg is a wanted man once again in the second tier this summer.

As per the Daily Mail, there are four Championship clubs chasing his signature – one of which is Watford.

Rob Edwards is clearly looking to strengthen his defensive options ahead of the remainder of the campaign, with the Hornets eyeing a loan deal for the 20-year-old.

Here, we’ve examined what is out there regarding van den Berg’s situation so far, and weighed up whether or not a move to Vicarage Road is likely to happen.

What do we know so far?

We know that Watford face competition from three clubs in the race to sign Sepp van den Berg – Burnley, Sheffield United and Blackburn.

It is the latter of those clubs that are reportedly leading the race for his signature, ahead of Watford.

That’s according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who claims Jon Dahl Tomasson has pitched for the defender on loan and is leading the race due to the playing time on offer at Ewood Park.

Liverpool are happy for van den Berg to go on loan, but, the Reds reportedly put in hefty penalty clauses if he does not get enough game time, as per Nixon.

We have also seen Watford linked with Southampton’s Jack Stephens earlier today, and we know the club are continuing discussions with Aston Villa regarding Kortney Hause, a left-footed centre-half.

Is a transfer likely to happen?

I think, given the information we have at present, this one is unlikely to happen.

Watford have a stacked central defensive department already, and with the rumoured arrival of the two names mentioned above, there would have to be a significant clear out to make room for van den Berg.

Not only that, but game time may not necessarily be guaranteed if the above names come in, meaning Watford would be subject to the fines Liverpool will reportedly impose on a loan deal for their defender.

Blackburn are also said to be winning the race for the defender, so a move there feels more likely at this stage.

Although, in the very latest development, it appears Liverpool may well keep hold of him for now, given injuries to Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate.

Considering all of the above, this is one that feels unlikely to progress at the moment.