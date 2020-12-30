Watford expected to announce key departure

Etienne Capoue has reportedly arrived in Spain and is expected to complete his move to La Liga outfit Villarreal in the coming days, according to the Watford Observer.

The Frenchman joined from Tottenham in the summer of 2016 and has been a regular ever since his arrival, making more than 180 appearances in all competitions from the Hornets.

Capoue was strongly linked away from Vicarage Road in the summer window following Watford’s relegation from the Premier League.

However, the midfielder remained with the Hornets and despite uncertainty over his short-term future, the 32-year-old has featured heavily for Watford, making 11 Championship appearances – with seven of those coming from the start.

And the Observer believe that Capoue flew to Spain on Tuesday and should seal a move to Unai Emery’s team once the January transfer window opens on Friday morning – with a reported fee of around £2-million for the services of the ex-Spurs man.

The Verdict

This looks a good move for both parties.

Capoue isn’t getting any younger, so Watford will be content with getting a seven-figure fee, whilst Villarreal represents a great step in the right direction for the former Tottenham midfielder.

With Emery’s side currently still in the Europa League and enjoying an impressive season in La Liga, it’s an exciting move for Capoue, who should relish playing in Spain for the very first time.