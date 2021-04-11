Watford enter transfer hunt for Sheffield United player

Watford have joined the race to sign Sheffield United defender Kean Bryan, according to The Sun on Sunday (11/04, page 67).

Bryan has recently been linked with a host of clubs with his contract at Bramall Lane expiring at the end of this season.

Fulham, Burnley and Swansea City have all been linked with the defender’s signature, as per Football Insider, as he weighs up his options beyond this campaign.

But another Championship promotion contender in Watford are now being linked with a move for the 24-year-old.

The Hornets moved a step closer to promotion on Friday night with a 2-0 home win over Reading, with Xisco Munoz seemingly casting one eye on the summer already.

Before this season, Bryan had struggled for regular game time at Sheffield United, and even spent the latter stages of last season in League One with Bolton Wanderers.

But the 24-year-old has made 10 Premier League appearances this season, due to an injury crisis at Bramall Lane.

The Verdict

This could be an interesting move.

Bryan has been a key player at times for Sheffield United this season. He’s been playing in their back-three as a right-sided centre-half, and could also play right-back if you asked him to.

With Kiko Femenia’s future at Vicarage Road up in the air, Bryan could be an interesting option for Watford to explore, and due to his own contract situation, he could be a free agent and available to sign for nothing.

He’s at a good age and will have learnt a lot this season, so could be a shrewd capture.