Watford enter talks to seal £4m transfer agreement

Watford have opened talks with Hibernian regarding a move for defender Josh Doig this summer, according to the Watford Observer.

Doig has enjoyed a fruitful campaign at Easter Road, and is said to be being tracked by Arsenal after a superb season.

The teenager has been named the SFWA Young Player of the Year, after making 24 appearances in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Doig has scored one goal and added four assists from left-back, and Hibs are reportedly resigned to losing the full-back this summer.

Now, according to the Watford Observer, Watford have opened talks with Hibernian regarding a move to Doig.

It is claimed that a price is yet to be agreed for Doig, but talks have started regarding a potential £4million deal.

Doig’s arrival would see him provide competition for Adam Masina, who has been superb for Xisco Munoz’s side this season.

Achraf Lazaar arrived midway through the season, but he has been released in the last few weeks after failing to make an impact.

The Verdict

This would be a really positive addition for Watford.

Doig is clearly a talented player and he is attracting interest from a host of high-profile clubs, so it would be a coup.

He’s only young, too, so he has plenty of potential and that £4million could prove to be a bargain in years to come.

Masina needs competition, and Doig could be a young, up and coming, hungry option who provides him with just that.