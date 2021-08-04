Watford emerge as latest club in transfer pursuit for West Brom star

Watford have joined a whole host of Premier League suitors who are interested in West Brom’s Matheus Pereira, according to the Daily Mail.

The newly-relegated Championship club are holding for a bid in the region of £30 million, after Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal saw a £6 million bid rejected.

The Brazilian playmaker was a rare shining light in a season that ultimately ended in relegation last time out for The Baggies. Pereira scored 11 and provided a further six assists during the 2020/21 campaign, contributing to 49% of all the club’s goals.

Valerien Ismael has stated that the 25-year-old is ‘not committed’ to the club, as reported by Birmingham Live, comments that forced Pereira to take to Twitter and express his frustrations.

The attacking midfielder joined The Baggies on loan from Benfica ahead of the 2019/20 campaign, with his scintillating performances earning him a permanent move the following year.

The verdict

Matheus Pereira has been excellent for West Brom over the last couple of years and deserves to remain in top-flight football.

His vision, technical ability, and subsequent end-product is of the highest level and with the level of interest that there is for him, there is little to no chance that he was going to be staying with The Baggies.

Watford won promotion last season scoring 63 goals, suggesting that they need to add firepower if they are to succeed in the higher division.

Philip Zinckernagel proved to be a good option at Championship level last time out, but whether he can remain influential in the Premier League is another question. Pereira is an option who will undoubtedly pose an attacking threat.

