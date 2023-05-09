Former West Bromwich Albion and Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael is in line to replace Chris Wilder at Watford, according to The Athletic.

Adam Leventhal is reporting that he is the club's first choice and that talks have reached an advanced stage.

The Hornets are searching for a new permanent manager after Wilder left the club following his last game in charge on Monday, which was a 2-0 win over Stoke City to end Watford's season in 11th place.

Ismael has been out of work since October when his spell at Turkish giants Besiktas ended in disappointment after just 19 games. He was sacked by the club with just eight wins to his name.

Will Valerien Ismael be a good appointment for Watford as manager?

The appointment is nonsensical.

Obviously, he enjoyed success at Barnsley, but his time with West Brom showed exactly why he should be avoided, and especially so for a club like Watford.

Watford are looking to bounce back to the Premier League at the second time of asking, very similar to the situation he found himself in at West Brom, with big expectation. He managed just 12 wins from 31 games in all competitions for the Baggies.

Also, Ismael’s very direct and fast style of play requires a more specific physical profile of player to most coaches in the Championship, and indeed, in football more broadly as well.

The very particular attributes blend in terms of technical skillset and physicality make recruitment more honed in and focused, which for many clubs can be seen as a good thing.

However, in the case of Watford, it is not something that is very clever in their situation.

They have a tendency for hiring and firing over the last few years under their current ownership, and therefore signing very specific players is not a good thing.

There is every chance that Ismael’s appointment would end in failure as it did with West Brom, due to the nature of Watford’s board and them wanting immediate impact and results.

If the 47-year-old is then not afforded time, then a new coach will come in, but with a squad built entirely in Ismael’s image.

Of course, this is true after any managerial change to a new coach, but is particularly harder to work around when recruiting for the Frenchman’s playing style.

Watford need to have focus and direction with their coaches, where they are similarly inclined in terms of tactics, thus things can remain somewhat cohesive when changing from one manager to the next. If they don’t, then the new coach will be starting all over again, and so will Watford.

Ismael doesn’t feel like an appointment a club like Watford makes, but instead one that a club who is willing to give time and resources will make.

Of course Watford are likely to back whoever comes in in the transfer market, but they should be turning elsewhere and have a clear sense of direction and strategy both on and off the playing field. Ismael is too specific in his demands to take that risk for.

Their resources would simply be better placed elsewhere.