The Championship throws up an exciting derby clash to look forward to this weekend when Luton Town host Watford at Vicarage Road.

The bitter rivals have been deprived of regular meetings in front of supporters for quite some time now, so to get the second one of the season this weekend is certainly something to look forward to for both clubs.

Of course, as it is a derby, both sides will be absolutely desperate to get the win on Saturday afternoon for bragging rights alone, with Rob Edwards' appointment at Kenilworth Road following his Watford dismissal adding even more spice to the fixture.

However, given the league positions of the two sides, there is a lot more at stake than just pride come Saturday lunchtime.

Indeed, Luton Town are looking to consolidate their position within the play-off places and will hope another three points on Saturday will be another step in the right direction.

At present, the Hatters sit fourth in the Championship standings, sitting on 64 points.

Rob Edwards has been in charge of both Watford and Luton this season | Credit: Action Images/Paul Childs

They are seven points clear of Norwich City in seventh, and in a great position from which to consolidate their play-off spot in the remainder of the campaign.

Watford, meanwhile, desperately need wins and points on the board, with games running out to save their season.

The Hornets currently sit 11th in the league standings, five points shy of the play-off positions, and nine points behind Luton.

Chris Wilder's side, then, are in desperate need of the points on Saturday, and need to put together an impressive run between now and May if they are to have any chance of a top six finish.

However, I would argue that this weekend's clash is just as important for Luton Town, even despite their superior league position.

I say this, pointing back to a recent example, when the two sides met.

Chris Wilder has been tasked with getting Watford into the play-offs | Credit: Action Images/Paul Burrows

Back in October, I recall there being a very similar feeling around both clubs heading into the tie.

Luton were the form side, Watford were struggling and lacking consistency and it's the same this time around.

Back then, though, Watford ran out 4-0 winners, and Luton can't afford that just in case a defeat this weekend had a similar effect as in October.

Indeed, following that Watford defeat, despite having been in excellent form heading into the match, Luton went on to win just one of their next six league matches.

Now, were defeat to occur this weekend, going on a run like that would be hugely detrimental to the club's play-off chances.

Indeed, for that very reason, Saturday's clash is just as vital for Luton as it is for Watford, despite the Hornets being the ones desperately in need of points.