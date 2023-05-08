Watford and Derby County are both keeping tabs on Ipswich Town midfielder Idris El Mizouni after his outstanding campaign with Leyton Orient.

Who is Idris El Mizouni?

The 22-year-old joined the Tractor Boys as a teenager, and he has made 26 appearances for the Suffolk outfit over the years, but he has failed to truly establish himself as a regular in the XI.

Therefore, El Mizouni has had to have different loan spells to get game time, which includes spells with Cambridge and Grimsby.

It was then agreed that the Tunisian international would join the O’s for the current campaign, and it’s a move that has worked out very well. He has played a starring role for Richie Wellens’ side as they won the League Two title, with El Mizouni having scooped the Player of the Year award at Brisbane Road.

And, such form has attracted attention, as TWTD revealed that both the Rams and the Hornets are monitoring El Mizouni ahead of the summer transfer window.

With Kieran McKenna’s side having won promotion to the Championship, and further investment in the squad expected over the coming months, it’s going to be difficult for the youngster to break into the side.

El Mizouni has a contract until 2024 at Portman Road, although Ipswich do have an option to extend that by 12 months, so they will be under no pressure to cash in.

Paul Warne’s Derby side are gearing up for another year in the third tier after they missed out on the play-offs, whilst Watford will be under new management going into the Championship.

Big summer ahead for El Mizouni

After a fantastic season with Leyton Orient, you can imagine that El Mizouni is desperate to keep playing week in, week out, and he realistically knows that’s going to be hard to come by at Ipswich considering the way the side have played under McKenna.

So, you can understand if he’s pushing for a move, although it’s ultimately going to be down to Ipswich to decide on whether they want to sell the youngster.

From a football perspective, a transfer to Watford wouldn’t make much sense because he is going to struggle for game time, but he could become a key player for Derby in League One, so that could be one to watch in the summer.