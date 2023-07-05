It appears that Watford will have to look elsewhere in their bid to find a focal point in Valerien Ismael's attack for the 2023-24 season.

The Hornets are in need of reinforcements at the top end of the pitch with Joao Pedro sold to Brighton, Keinan Davis returning to Aston Villa following the end of his loan spell, leaving players from last season such as Ashley Fletcher and Vakoun Bayo on the books.

Rhys Healey has signed on a free from Toulouse but after missing most of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season with a knee injury, he has a lot to prove back in English football.

With Ismael known for his direct style of play, it wasn't a surprise to see a physical striker linked to Vicarage Road, but it looked as though they were set to land somewhat of a coup when The Athletic revealed over two weeks ago that Watford were in talks with Jeonbuk Motors to sign South Korea international striker Cho Gue-sung.

The 25-year-old rose to prominence during the FIFA World Cup at the back end of 2022, where he went after scoring 17 times in the K1 League for Gimcheon Sangmu and Jeonbuk that year.

Against Ghana, Gue-sung scored twice in a 3-2 defeat for his nation, but that alerted several clubs to him in January, including Celtic and Mainz who had offers turned down.

However, it looked as though Watford were closing in on him a number of weeks ago in what would have been a significant addition to Ismael's squad.

What is the latest on Watford's interest in Cho Gue-sung?

Rumours surrounding Gue-sung arriving in Hertfordshire went a bit quiet, and there was always likely going to be interest from elsewhere in the powerful striker.

But despite personal terms apparently being agreeable between the two parties, it looks as though Gue-sung is set to head elsewhere.

According to a report from Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, Gue-sung has now opted to sign for FC Midtjylland of Denmark in a deal that is worth around £2.6 million.

Midtjylland are owned by Brentford custodian Matthew Benham and are three-time winners of the Danish Superliga, and they have plenty of international players in their setup and that is perhaps what swayed the South Korean into picking them.

Interestingly though, Watford had transfer rivals in the Championship for the 24-cap international as per McGrath, both Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers had interest in bringing Gue-sung in, but it never got as far as making a bid.

What next for Watford?

If Watford want to be promotion contenders in the Championship next season, then they will need to strengthen their strike-force.

That is what they have been trying to do but the aforementioned Fletcher and Bayo are not going to be good enough, so Ismael needs more.

They have been linked in the last week with veteran Algeria international Islam Slimani, and judging by his goal record for Anderlecht last season, he would still be a solid addition at the age of 35.

But it is important that the Hornets recruitment team get their signings in attack right as there are big shoes to fill with Joao Pedro departed and Ismaila Sarr also expected to leave.