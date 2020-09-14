Watford deciding against move for 30-year-old

Watford earned a good three points to kick off their return to the Sky Bet Championship on Friday night as they beat Middlesbrough 1-0 at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets have started this campaign as well as they would have liked with a decent performance against a Boro side that many think will be challenging for the play-offs thanks to Neil Warnock.

Meanwhile, for the Hornets, it was a good chance to see how their squad was going to get on with so many injuries currently impacting them and, indeed, to assess whether they need to add more before next month’s deadline.

According to Inside Futbol, too, it’s unlikely that they are going to at least bring in Robin Olsen from Roma right now, with them opting against putting forward something more concrete for the goalkeeper rather than just interest.

The Verdict

Heurelho Gomes left the club earlier this summer, of course, so you can perhaps see why Watford might be considering a new goalkeeper signing but it does appear as though they are opting against it for now, according to this report at least.

Many have marvelled at the size of their squad going into the new season but whether it’s in that state come the end of the transfer window still remains to be seen.