Watford dealt triple blow as Slaven Bilic makes injury revelations

Watford have been dealt a blow with both Edo Kayembe and Tom Dele-Bashiru not set to return to action this season.

That was according to Slaven Bilic himself in his press conference earlier today ahead of the Hornets clash with Preston North End on Saturday, as per The Athletic’s Adam Leventhal.

Meanwhile, Bilic also revealed that central defender Francisco Sierralta mau struggle to feature again this campaign.

#WatfordFC update: Bilic says Kayembe & Dele-Bashiru out rest of season, Sierralta may also struggle to feature this campaign. Kalu potentially back in 2 wks. Ngakia & Ferreira back in training but unlikely for Preston. Cleverley will be back before end of season. @TheAthleticFC — Adam Leventhal (@AdamLeventhal) March 3, 2023

Now, whilst the trio’s injuries are nothing recent, the fact that they are going to be out for the rest of the season, or potentially in Sierralta’s case, is.

Edo Kayembe, for example, has been out of action since early December, but interestingly just last week, Bilic offered a more hopeful prognosis.

Indeed, in Watford’s injury update ahead of their clash with Sheffield United, Bilic said he hoped Kayembe would be back in training this week.

Tom Dele-Bashiru was given no such hope, but was simply said to be continuing his rehab at the club’s training ground in his recovery from an ankle injury. It now appears he will be doing so with no chance of a return this season.

These 18 Watford quiz questions will reveal just how big of a fan you are

1 of 18 CLUB FOUNDED IN? 1881 1887

More positive news

Elsewhere, there was clearly more positive new for Watford, with Head Coach Slaven Bilic confirming that both Jeremy Ngakia and Joao Ferreira are back in training.

This weekend’s game versus Preston appears to come too soon, but they could be available for the Hornets’ visit to QPR on March 11th.

The Verdict

Watford’s injury problems have been plentiful this season.

This setback now means that the club’s midfield options are going to be thin for the remainder of the campaign, even if Kayembe and Dele-Bashiru would likely not have been starters.

Sierralta’s potential season ending injury is undoubtedly a blow, too.

The club will definitely be thankful they signed two new central defender’s during the January transfer window in Ryan Porteous and Wesley Hoedt.