Watford dealt significant injury blow ahead of Luton Town derby clash

Watford have been dealt a significant injury blow ahead of their derby clash with Luton Town this weekend.

As per Watford Observer reporter Andrew French, Slaven Bilic has today confirmed that Moroccan midfielder Imran Louza is set to be out for months with a combination of an ankle fracture and ligament damage.

Louza picked up the injury early on in Watford’s 3-0 defeat away at Millwall in midweek and now looks set to be side-lined for quite some time.

This news comes as a huge blow for both Watford and Louza, with the 23-year-old only recently returning from a lengthy injury that saw him miss the start of the season.

The element of control he has brought to Watford’s midfield at times in recent weeks was evident and as a result, he was even awarded the man of the match award in Watford’s 2-1 victory over Norwich City.

Quiz: 14 questions about Watford’s season so far that will test your knowledge

1 of 14 Who did Watford face in their opening league game? Sunderland Stoke City Sheffield United Luton Town

This latest blow comes as the Hornets deal with several injury problems ahead of their derby clash with Luton Town this weekend.

The Hatters travel to Vicarage Road on Sunday afternoon with kick off for the Championship clash scheduled for 12PM UK time.

The Verdict

This is a really significant blow for Watford.

Already struggling, things could be about to get even worse for the Hornets.

Edo Kayembe will likely be the man to replace Louza in the starting XI and with the greatest of respects to him, he does not have the ball playing ability of the Moroccan.

Indeed, it perhaps speaks to Watford’s poor squad planning that they have no direct replacement for Louza and no doubt it will hurt them in the coming weeks and months whilst Louza is sidelined.